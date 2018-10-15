More News:

October 15, 2018

Missing Pennsylvania teen may be on Appalachian Trail, bound for Florida

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Teen
Corey Bliesath Pennsylvania State Police/Facebook

Corey Lee Bliesath, 15, of Swatara Township, Pennsylvania.

A missing teenage boy who left the Harrisburg area on Saturday may be attempting to hike to Florida alone along the Appalachian Trail, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

Authorities said Corey Lee Bliesath, 15, was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. at his residence in Swatara Township.

Bliesath recently communicated his desire to travel to Florida and take the Appalachian Trail, according to investigators. The trail runs about 2,200 miles from Maine to northern Georgia.

Family members told state police that hiking is Bliesath's favorite hobby and that he possesses basic survival skills, according to ABC News.

Police described Bliesath as approximately 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bliesath's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at (717) 865-2194.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Teen Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State Police Hiking Police Harrisburg

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Starting Markelle Fultz will define the Sixers' season, for better or worse
050218-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Religion

Philly Archbishop Charles Chaput: 'There's no such thing as LGBTQ'
Carroll - Papal Visit Archbishop Charles J. Chaput

Arts & Culture

You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten 'Harry Potter' manuscripts up close
J.k. Rowling

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' positional needs for a move before the trade deadline
101518RodneyMcLeod

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Business

Sears, one of America's oldest retailers, files for bankruptcy
Sears

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.