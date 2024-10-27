Costco recalls smoked salmon products due to possible listeria contamination

Costco is issuing a recall on a smoked salmon product due to potential listeria contamination.

Certain packages of the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold between October 9 and October 13 are affected by the voluntary recall, according to a letter issued to Costco customers last week by supplier Acme Smoked Fish Corp.

People who have the affected products, which are limited to lot number 8512801270, should not consume them and can return them to Costco for a full refund.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again," Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa said in the letter.

Costco is also recalling Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce. A notice letter was sent out to customers who purchased those products on Oct. 11. Those products were also recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.



Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.