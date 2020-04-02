More Health:

April 02, 2020

Rutgers launches COVID-19 saliva test that could rapidly screen thousands daily

High-volume, automated testing methodology submitted to FDA for review

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Rutgers COVID-19 Saliva Test Source/Rutgers University

Rutgers University researchers have developed a rapid COVID-19 test that analyzes a person's saliva sample for coronavirus RNA. The developers are seeking an FDA emergency use authorization to begin using the test widely.

A new, rapid saliva test for COVID-19 created by Rutgers University researchers could soon screen thousands of people a day for the coronavirus, reducing risks to health care workers and greatly scaling up the New Jersey's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university's RUCDR Infinite Biologics group developed a system that can extract virus RNA from a person's saliva, which allows patients to provide testing samples by spitting into a tube. The test uses an automated, Nobel Prize-winning laboratory technique that makes millions of copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus' genetic information in the analysis of a single sample.

"We can accept hundreds to thousands of samples for analysis per day now and potentially will be able to test tens of thousands of samples daily in the next several weeks," said Andrew I. Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

The rapid testing method would eliminate the need for a health care worker to perform nasal swab tests. The results from the swab tests can take three days or longer to return.

RUCDR has submitted an emergency use authorization request to the FDA to use its saliva collection method for broader population screening.

"Saliva testing will help with the global shortage of swabs for sampling and increase testing of patients, and it will not require health care professionals to collect samples," Brooks said. "Saliva testing will also be important for people who are in quarantine because they don't know how long it will be until they are no longer infectious. This will allow health care workers to release themselves from quarantine and safely come back to work."

COVID-19 Rutgers qPCRSource/Rutgers University

This devices detects the genetic material of the coronavirus in saliva, rapidly determining if a person has COVID-19.

The test is already available to New Jersey's RWJBarnabas Health Network, which include Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, University Hospital in Newark and several county health departments.

Deployment of the saliva test throughout New Jersey will be facilitated by RUCDR's partnership with Accurate Diagnostic Labs, which helped fast-track the validation and verification of the saliva testing methodology.

RUCDR's FDA request comes after Bergen County, a coronavirus hot spot, was selected by Illinois-based Abbott Labs to use its much-discussed ID NOW rapid testing system.

Abbott's lightweight molecular testing unit can detect COVID-19 within five minutes, but while its speed has become highly coveted across the United States, its testing methods are better suited for doctor's offices, urgent care centers and smaller hospitals. Enough units will need to be produced before it can be widely used at these facilities, giving a new and game-changing venue to COVID-19 testing. 

The saliva test could play a similar role in these settings with a higher overall yield of screenings.

"The test can help hospital-based and private physicians to accurately assess the infection status of more patients, with RUCDR Infinite Biologics doing the analysis," said Jay A. Tischfield, founder, CEO and scientific director of RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

With FDA approval, RUCDR can deploy saliva tests more widely across the state, though it's unclear at this point how quickly methodology might become available to other parts of the United States and beyond. 

New Jersey, one of the hardest-hit states in the country, had more than 22,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 355 deaths as of Wednesday.

Brooks said the RUCDR system will be provided globally to health care networks. 

"The sample can be collected anywhere and tested centrally," Brooks explained. "With that said, other testing labs can use the approach once approved to expand their capacity."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 New Jersey RNA Rutgers University Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania reopens online liquor sales, then site quickly shuts down due to overwhelming demand
Pennsylvania liquor store online sales

Adult Health

Zantac, ranitidine generics removed from market due to cancer-causing impurity
FDA pulls Zantac ranitidine market

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Hart donating meals Philadelphia coronavirus

Food & Drink

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved