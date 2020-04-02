Rutgers launches COVID-19 saliva test that could rapidly screen thousands daily

A new, rapid saliva test for COVID-19 created by Rutgers University researchers could soon screen thousands of people a day for the coronavirus, reducing risks to health care workers and greatly scaling up the New Jersey's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university's RUCDR Infinite Biologics group developed a system that can extract virus RNA from a person's saliva, which allows patients to provide testing samples by spitting into a tube. The test uses an automated, Nobel Prize-winning laboratory technique that makes millions of copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus' genetic information in the analysis of a single sample.

"We can accept hundreds to thousands of samples for analysis per day now and potentially will be able to test tens of thousands of samples daily in the next several weeks," said Andrew I. Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

The rapid testing method would eliminate the need for a health care worker to perform nasal swab tests. The results from the swab tests can take three days or longer to return.

RUCDR has submitted an emergency use authorization request to the FDA to use its saliva collection method for broader population screening.

"Saliva testing will help with the global shortage of swabs for sampling and increase testing of patients, and it will not require health care professionals to collect samples," Brooks said. "Saliva testing will also be important for people who are in quarantine because they don't know how long it will be until they are no longer infectious. This will allow health care workers to release themselves from quarantine and safely come back to work."

Source/Rutgers University This devices detects the genetic material of the coronavirus in saliva, rapidly determining if a person has COVID-19.