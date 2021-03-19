More Health:

March 19, 2021

Testing, contact tracing and consequences for not following rules reduced COVID-19 spread in N.J. school

University of Pennsylvania professor Kevin Volpp co-authored a study published by the CDC that looks at the Lawrenceville School's success controlling the coronavirus

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
CDC study school COVID-19 spread © Jake Crandall/Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A University of Pennsylvania professor's study of the Lawrenceville School, which was published by the CDC, shows safety measures taken by the private New Jersey boarding school worked to control the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

A study that monitored safety measures at a private New Jersey boarding school offers hope that in-person learning can be conducted without spreading COVID-19, if schools institute comprehensive plans – ones that include consequences for those who don't follow the rules. 

Researchers tested students, faculty and staff at The Lawrenceville School twice a week after implementing strict COVID mitigation efforts and found the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff, living both on and off campus was reduced. The results were published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Kevin Volpp, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and Wharton School, co-authored the study and said its findings could help schools and colleges across the country as they begin bringing students back to campus.

The study ran from August to November last year — a period when most public schools closed their buildings and worked remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This study shows that it is possible for in-person learning to be conducted without significant transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," Volpp said in an email to PhillyVoice. 

The Lawrenceville School has 520 full-time resident students and 255 commuter students in grades 9-12 and 405 faculty and staff members. Of the 19 COVID-19 cases reported among faculty and staff and eight cases among students, "Only two identified cases were plausibly caused by secondary transmission on campus," the study says.

Of the 31 individuals who were quarantined after exposure to someone with COVID-19, zero tested positive. This suggests that the schools comprehensive approach to coronavirus safety measures was effective in preventing transmission within the school.

To keep students accountable, administrators enforced disciplinary actions for violating the safety protocol.

All students and staff were required to follow a "Best for All" agreement which included mask wearing, social distancing and other policies. If students failed to comply, they would receive a strike. After three strikes, a student was sent home and not allowed to attend in-person school for two weeks. 

Over the course of the fall semester, 10 of the school's 775 students were sent home for receiving three strikes. 

Students and staff also were required to wear bluetooth-enabled personal devices called Peace of Mind tracers at all times except while showering or in their rooms. The device tracked who each person spent time with and for how long in order to identify students needed to quarantine in the event of community spread of the coronavirus.

Writers of the study acknowledged that while face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are low-cost safety measures, the twice-weekly testing and Peace of Mind devices are not as cost-effective.

"While twice weekly surveillance testing is expensive and may not be feasible for all schools,' Volpp said. "the data on lack of positive tests among close contacts who were required to quarantine indicates that the combination of universal masking, physical distancing, and a behavioral compact all students were required to follow was effective in eliminating student-to-student spread."

The CDC released safety recommendations for schools last month that encourages similar efforts outlined in Volpp's study – like universal mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing. The Lawrenceville School study showed the effectiveness of those recommendations in action.

"It is possible using a comprehensive strategy to conduct in-person learning without significant transmission of SARS-COV-2 within a school setting," Volpp said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Princeton Education Coronavirus Private Schools COVID-19 New Jersey Students Social Distancing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 players who make sense for the Eagles after the first wave of NFL free agency
031921AdoreeJackson

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Carson Wentz talks Jalen Hurts, his alleged trade demand and being a bad teammate
Carson-Wentz-Colts_031821

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved