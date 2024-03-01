More Health:

March 01, 2024

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says

The federal health agency is adopting a unified approach to respiratory illnesses in hopes of making its guidelines easier to follow

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID-19 Isolation CDC Jens Kalaene/Picture Alliance/Sipa USA

People with COVID-19 no longer need to isolate once they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication and have improving symptoms, according to the CDC's new guidelines for respiratory illnesses.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer advised to spend days isolating – so long as they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the help of medication, and their symptoms are improving.

People who meet those guidelines can resume normal activities, but they should take precautionary measures for five more days, according to updated COVID-19 guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those precautions include wearing a well-fitting mask, keeping a distance from others, enhanced hygiene like hand-washing and running air cleaners or purifiers.

Such precautions are especially important for protecting people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems, the CDC said.

The updated guidelines, released Friday, are a reflection of the changing nature of COVID-19 and growing immunity, the CDC said. They also apply to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – an effort to make recommendations for limiting the spread of respiratory illnesses easier to follow.

"While (COVID-19) remains a threat, today it is far less likely to cause severe illness because of widespread immunity and improved tools to prevent and treat the disease," the CDC wrote in a news release. "Importantly, states and countries that have already adjusted recommended isolation times have not seen increased hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19." 

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Previously, the CDC had recommended people with COVID-19 isolate for five days and then mask through day 10. They also were advised to obtain a negative test result before ending isolation. 

The agency also suggested people take steps to avoid exposure to respiratory viruses by staying up to date on their vaccinations, covering coughs and sneezes, gathering outdoors and bringing fresh air into their homes. 

"The bottom line is that when people follow these actionable recommendations to avoid getting sick, and to protect themselves and others if they do get sick, it will help limit the spread of respiratory viruses, and that will mean fewer people who experience severe illness," said Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "That includes taking enhanced precautions that can help protect people who are at higher risk for getting seriously ill."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Infectious Disease RSV CDC Flu Coronavirus Influenza

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Ultimo Coffee workers end strike, reach settlement with owners
Ultimo Coffee Strike 2.jpg

Real Estate

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Addiction

Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth are putting drug users at greater risk of overdose, DEA says
Fake Prescription Pills

Food & Drink

Amy's Pastelillos to open Fishtown shop that serves Puerto Rican snacks
Amy's Pastelillos Fishtown

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Food & Drink

Floral-inspired pop-up bar returns in time for Philadelphia Flower Show
Blooming Garden pop-up Craftsman Row Saloon flower show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved