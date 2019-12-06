More Sports:

December 06, 2019

Jerry Jones melts down over Dallas radio host's 'attitude' after Cowboys' latest very bad loss

The Eagles aren't the only NFC East team driving their fanbase (and their front office) insane

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Football
Jerry Jones radio host Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, shown attempting to justify bringing Jason Garrett back for yet another futile season.

The 2019 NFC East might be the divison's worst iteration in years, a comedy of errors that knows no bounds. Just four days after the Eagles lost to the danged Dolphins, the Cowboys went and lost a Thursday night matchup to the not-good Chicago Bears. Was the game on the road? Sure. Do the Bears now have a winning record? Yes. But trust your eyes: the Bears are not a good football team.

MORE: Which Eagles positional groups are overachieving, underachieving?

Thursday night's game was an opportunity for the Cowboys to right the ship and pad their division lead over the Eagles; instead, it just made owner Jerry Jones extremely mad. How mad, you ask? So mad that he started snapping at local radio hosts on Friday morning:

It's hard to blame Jones for being this mad about his flailing football team — they should probably be better than 6-7 — until you remember he's the one who built the roster, and he's also responsible for not firing head coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett has shown repeatedly that he isn't someone who can get the most out of his rosters. The Cowboys' brief success in 2016 was thanks in large part to a staggeringly good debut season from rookie Ezekiel Elliott, and the utilization of relatively cheap rookie contracts. That team, of course, lost its only playoff game.

Garrett is 2-3 in five playoff games during his nine-year tenure with the team, not nearly good enough for an owner as demanding as Jones, and yet he is still around.

The question posed on 105.3 The Fan was a tough one, but when you've lost three straight games during a winnable division race and you admit that you're sick of "losing, losing, losing," it's fair to ask whether you're embarrassed.

Jones, as obviously embarrassed as he is by the Cowboys' current results, showed by bristling at the question Friday that he's still not ready to look at exactly why his team is where it is.

As bad as the Eagles have been this year, they haven't reached Jerry Jones-level organizational dysfunction, so that's something. 

And Thursday night's Cowboys loss puts the onus squarely back on the Eagles' shoulders: if they win their last four games, all winnable division matchups including one against these reeling Cowboys, they'll win the NFC East and make the playoffs at 9-7. Imagine how mad Jones would be then.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Football Philadelphia Dallas Cowboys Chicago Bears Eagles Jerry Jones Jason Garrett NFC East Cowboys

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updating the Eagles-Cowboys NFC East tiebreaker scenarios
120619JeffreyLurie

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies taking a big gamble on Zack Wheeler — and they better hope it pays off
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies_120519_usat

Movies

James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you
James Bond No Time To Die movie trailer

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved