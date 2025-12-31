More News:

December 31, 2025

Health officials warn public after coyote injures person in Warwick Township

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching for the animal, but officials don't know if it is rabid.

By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
A coyote injured a person in Warwick Township on Sunday. The image above was taken at the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge.

A person in Warwick Township is seeking medical attention after an encounter with a coyote, officials said.

The Chester County Health Department confirmed that a coyote injured someone on a trail along Warwick Furnace Road on Sunday. While the person is receiving medical care, public health officials do not know if the animal is rabid.

MORE: Wallaby that escaped from N.J. animal sanctuary found in Walmart parking lot

Little else has been disclosed about the nature or severity of the injury, though the Chester County Commissioners' Office said it "resulted in perforation of the skin."

The health department warned the public should not attempt to catch or otherwise engage the coyote. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is currently looking for the animal, though it could not share any updates on the search Wednesday morning.

Anyone who has come into contact with a coyote should call the Chester County Health Department at 610-344-6225 for further guidance. County officials said they have not received additional reports of encounters with the coyote.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Chester County Commissioners' Office.

