A huge craft brewing conference is coming to Philly, and its official beer is a new Yards lager

Yards Brewing Company has been tapped to serve the commemorative beer at one of the country's largest annual conferences for brewers, distillers and cider makers.

Yards is releasing the limited-edition beer ahead of the 2026 Craft Brewers Conference, which will bring more than 10,000 industry professionals to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from April 20-22. The beer is called Of the Brewers. By the Brewers. For the Brewers.

MORE: Kurt Vile releases first single from upcoming album 'Philadelphia's been good to me'

Designed for the palettes of professional brewers, the 4.7% ABV pale lager is crafted with a single malt and single hop for a "clean, crisp and technically precise" taste that emphasizes the quality of its ingredients, Yards said.

"When I was asked to design the can for this year's commemorative beer, I was honored," Corey Fox, creative director with Yards Brewing Company, said in a statement. "CBC always uses this beer to reflect the host city and with the (country's 250th anniversary), it feels like Philadelphia's time to shine."

The beer was crafted in February when Yards hosted a collaborative brewing day in its Philadelphia-based taproom. Representatives from more than 100 breweries gathered there to determine the beer's recipe.

"As the birthplace of American democracy, (Philadelphia) is where those ideas took shape, often in taverns over beer," Fox said. "That spirit of people coming together to share ideas and build something new still defines brewing today."

Fox's concept for the can's design pays homage to Philadelphia's history by including depictions of its cityscape, references to the Declaration of Independence and the segmented snake from Benjamin Franklin's 1754 "Join or Die" cartoon. Its lettering is meant to resemble the Blackletter font synonymous with the city's printing press history. It also includes the slogan "Independence since 1776. Brewing since before then."

Yards will begin selling the beer at its flagship location at 500 Spring Garden St. on Saturday, April 18. Cans will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Craft Brewers Conference, considered the premier event for alcoholic beverage producers in the country, chose Philadelphia as its meeting place to highlight the region's strong brewing industry. The three-day conference includes roundtable discussions, tastings, entertainment and the World Beer Cup awards ceremony, which can be streamed online.

"This beer is our contribution to that larger shared experience, a reflection of how many voices and efforts come together to create something bigger during (the semiquincentennial) in Philadelphia," Fox said. "It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Philadelphian and I can't wait to see what everyone else brings to the table this year."