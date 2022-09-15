Enjoy a special three-course menu at Cuba Libre in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Old City is launching a special three-course menu and a social media campaign as part of a monthlong celebration of Hispanic culture.



The "Tour of Cuba" menu and a new TikTok recipe series honor Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed nationally from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The holiday recognizes Hispanic American contributions to the history, culture and achievement of the United States.

Cuba Libre is offering the three-course, prix-fixe menu for $40. The meal features plenty of traditional Cuban dishes.

Patrons can choose from aperitivos – or starters – like black bean soup, spinach and manchego buñuelos, pineapple guacamole Cubano, and Jardin salad. Entrees include arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, pollo asado and paella vegetariana. To finish the dinner on a sweet note, dessert offerings are Cuban flan and churros con chocolate.

Those who want to enjoy a cocktail with their dinner can choose from $13 specialty drinks. The La Palma is made with Don Q Oak Barrel spiced rum, guarapo, sugar and lime. The Havana Breeze contains Bacardi Añejo Cuatro rum, guarapo, pineapple and lime juice.

Festivities continue on the restaurant's TikTok page, where recipe inspiration by Cuba Libre's Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot, winner of two James Beard Awards, will be posted all month long.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we invite guests to celebrate and honor the rich traditions of Latin cultures," Pernot said in a release. "We look forward to celebrating this exciting time with our guests with the launch of our Tour of Cuba program and recipe series on our new TikTok channel."



Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 15Varying hours | $40 prix-fixe menu10 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106