More Events:

September 15, 2022

Enjoy a special three-course menu at Cuba Libre in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Now through Oct. 15, the restaurant is celebrating with a $40 prix-fixe meal, specialty cocktails and a TikTok recipe series

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
Cuba Libre Hispanic Heritage Month special menu Courtesy of/Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Old City is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 with a special three-course "Tour of Cuba" prix-fixe menu and a recipe series on TikTok.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Old City is launching a special three-course menu and a social media campaign as part of a monthlong celebration of Hispanic culture.

The "Tour of Cuba" menu and a new TikTok recipe series honor Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed nationally from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The holiday recognizes Hispanic American contributions to the history, culture and achievement of the United States.

MORE: Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival

Cuba Libre is offering the three-course, prix-fixe menu for $40. The meal features plenty of traditional Cuban dishes. 

Patrons can choose from aperitivos – or starters – like black bean soup, spinach and manchego buñuelos, pineapple guacamole Cubano, and Jardin salad. Entrees include arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, pollo asado and paella vegetariana. To finish the dinner on a sweet note, dessert offerings are Cuban flan and churros con chocolate.

Cuba Libre Hispanic Heritage Month special menu chicken

Those who want to enjoy a cocktail with their dinner can choose from $13 specialty drinks. The La Palma is made with Don Q Oak Barrel spiced rum, guarapo, sugar and lime. The Havana Breeze contains Bacardi Añejo Cuatro rum, guarapo, pineapple and lime juice.

Festivities continue on the restaurant's TikTok page, where recipe inspiration by Cuba Libre's Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot, winner of two James Beard Awards, will be posted all month long.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we invite guests to celebrate and honor the rich traditions of Latin cultures," Pernot said in a release. "We look forward to celebrating this exciting time with our guests with the launch of our Tour of Cuba program and recipe series on our new TikTok channel."

Hispanic Heritage Month at Cuba Libre

Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 15
Varying hours | $40 prix-fixe menu
10 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dinners Philadelphia Restaurants Old City Guacamole Cocktails TikTok Heritage

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. lawmaker considers amending state's single-use bag ban amid residents' grow piles of reusable bags
New Jersey Bag Ban

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

HelloFresh ground beef from July may be contaminated with E. coli, USDA warns
HelloFresh beef E. Coli

Eagles

A.J. Brown says Lincoln Financial Field will be "rocking on Monday night" and other Eagles notes
AJ-Brown-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-September-2022

Music

I did it all for the ... Fred Durst? Limp Bizkit frontman to host Halloween party at Moshulu
Fred Durst Party

Food & Drink

Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival
Fishtown Fall Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved