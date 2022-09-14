More Events:

September 14, 2022

Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival

The neighborhood's largest street fair will return on Saturday, Sept. 24 with live music and market vendors

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Fishtown Fall Festival Courtesy of/Frankford Hall

Fishtown is celebrating the end of summer with its recently-adapted fall 'feastivale' on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 to 8 p.m. Check out the most popular bars and restaurants in the neighborhood while shopping from nearly 100 small local vendors.

There is no shortage of ways to celebrate the beginning of fall in Philadelphia, as most neighborhoods host community festivals that let the whole family get in on the fun.

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue. Guests can check out nearly 100 market vendors from Girard to Columbia Avenue, as well as tons of food and drink options.

The Fishtown District had previously hosted a street fair known as "FestivALE," but organizers decided to change the name and time of year in order to focus on more food options that are available in the neighborhood.

Food at the end-of-summer festival includes burgers, brisket, Bavarian pretzels, gluten-free baked goods, vegan treats and pickle boats. Everything also can be paired with seasonal cocktails, draft beer and cider.

There will be three DJ stages and music will be playing during the entire festival. The line-up so far includes DJ Pooh Geez and DJ Nate G.

Each featured bar and restaurant will serve up some of their most popular menu items. Check out the full list below. 

Bottle Bar East: canned and draft beer 
Butch's Hot Sauce: artisanal hot sauces 
Calle del Sabor: chicken, pork, steak, and vegetable tacos 
Cheu/Nunu: barbecue pork sando and noodle sandwich 
Evil Genius: draft beer 
Fishtown Cocktail: blueberry lemonade vodka-infused canned cocktails 
Fishtown Pickle Project: small-patch pickles and pickle boats 
Frankford Hall: pretzel with cheese, candied almonds, lebkuchen cookies, corndogs, sausage sandwiches 
Front Street Cafe: chicken empanadas, plant-based empanadas, buffalo cauliflower, and assorted plant-based packaged cookies 
Heffe: chicken or steak empanadas, chips with pico de gallo or guacamole, water, iced tea, lemonade 
Interstate Drafthouse: Fishtown iced teas 
Johnny Brenda's: Into The Woods, made with bourbon, lemon, and black tea, blueberry hibiscus margarita, or canned beer from Love City Brewing 
Jrip Juicery: fresh cold-pressed juices and popsicles 
Kismet Bagels: cheesesteak, onion, or mushroom leek bialys and cold brew coffee 
La Colombe: French drip sandwich, French toast sticks with syrup, draft cocktails 
Liberty Kitchen: tomato pie, hoagies, meat and cheese cone, pickle boats 
Meyers Brewing: draft beer 
Original 13/Punch Buggy: beer and cider 
Piece A Pie: pizza by the slice or by whole pie 
Pom Pom: vegetarian comfort food 
Poppa's Custard: vegan and dairy custard with classic and fall flavors 
R&D: beer and cocktails 
Ramona Susan's Bakeshop: chilled apple cider, pumpkin spice latte, gluten-free blondies, vegan pumpkin loaf, molasses sandwich cookies 
Rivers Philadelphia: pulled barbecue chicken or pork with coleslaw 
Stateside: canned cocktails and vodka bar 
Two Robbers: seltzer and burgers 
Wm. Mulherin's Sons: mortadella pizza el teglia, marinated seafood salad

The celebration is open to people of all ages. Family-friendly activities include a performance from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe at 3 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street. 

Inflatable games and a prize booth will be available in the kids' corner. The Lutheran Settlement House dunk tank will feature Fishtown "celebrities" that guests can try to drop in the water. 

For more information and updates about the event, guests can check out the Fishtown Feastivale's Instagram

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
12 to 8 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go food and drink
Frankford Avenue from Girard to Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124

