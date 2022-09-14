Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival

There is no shortage of ways to celebrate the beginning of fall in Philadelphia, as most neighborhoods host community festivals that let the whole family get in on the fun.

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue. Guests can check out nearly 100 market vendors from Girard to Columbia Avenue, as well as tons of food and drink options.

The Fishtown District had previously hosted a street fair known as "FestivALE," but organizers decided to change the name and time of year in order to focus on more food options that are available in the neighborhood.

Food at the end-of-summer festival includes burgers, brisket, Bavarian pretzels, gluten-free baked goods, vegan treats and pickle boats. Everything also can be paired with seasonal cocktails, draft beer and cider.

There will be three DJ stages and music will be playing during the entire festival. The line-up so far includes DJ Pooh Geez and DJ Nate G.



Each featured bar and restaurant will serve up some of their most popular menu items. Check out the full list below.

• Bottle Bar East: canned and draft beer

• Butch's Hot Sauce: artisanal hot sauces

• Calle del Sabor: chicken, pork, steak, and vegetable tacos

• Cheu/Nunu: barbecue pork sando and noodle sandwich

• Evil Genius: draft beer

• Fishtown Cocktail: blueberry lemonade vodka-infused canned cocktails

• Fishtown Pickle Project: small-patch pickles and pickle boats

• Frankford Hall: pretzel with cheese, candied almonds, lebkuchen cookies, corndogs, sausage sandwiches

• Front Street Cafe: chicken empanadas, plant-based empanadas, buffalo cauliflower, and assorted plant-based packaged cookies

• Heffe: chicken or steak empanadas, chips with pico de gallo or guacamole, water, iced tea, lemonade

• Interstate Drafthouse: Fishtown iced teas

• Johnny Brenda's: Into The Woods, made with bourbon, lemon, and black tea, blueberry hibiscus margarita, or canned beer from Love City Brewing

• Jrip Juicery: fresh cold-pressed juices and popsicles

• Kismet Bagels: cheesesteak, onion, or mushroom leek bialys and cold brew coffee

• La Colombe: French drip sandwich, French toast sticks with syrup, draft cocktails

• Liberty Kitchen: tomato pie, hoagies, meat and cheese cone, pickle boats

• Meyers Brewing: draft beer

• Original 13/Punch Buggy: beer and cider

• Piece A Pie: pizza by the slice or by whole pie

• Pom Pom: vegetarian comfort food

• Poppa's Custard: vegan and dairy custard with classic and fall flavors

• R&D: beer and cocktails

• Ramona Susan's Bakeshop: chilled apple cider, pumpkin spice latte, gluten-free blondies, vegan pumpkin loaf, molasses sandwich cookies

• Rivers Philadelphia: pulled barbecue chicken or pork with coleslaw

• Stateside: canned cocktails and vodka bar

• Two Robbers: seltzer and burgers

• Wm. Mulherin's Sons: mortadella pizza el teglia, marinated seafood salad

The celebration is open to people of all ages. Family-friendly activities include a performance from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Youth Troupe at 3 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street.

Inflatable games and a prize booth will be available in the kids' corner. The Lutheran Settlement House dunk tank will feature Fishtown "celebrities" that guests can try to drop in the water.

For more information and updates about the event, guests can check out the Fishtown Feastivale's Instagram.



Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

12 to 8 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go food and drink

Frankford Avenue from Girard to Columbia Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19124