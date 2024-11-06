Fifth person charged in connection to fatal shooting of Cumberland County detective

Police arrested a man allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County detective who authorities said was killed in a "violent home invasion."

Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, was found dead in Bridgeton on Oct. 15. Bryon Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro, New Jersey, is charged with her murder. Four other people were arrested last week.

Authorities also charged Thomas with burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and other related charges, Press of Atlantic City reports. Thomas was formally charged Friday and is being held in Burlington County jail.

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland; Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton; and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City all received the same charges as Thomas. Cyndia E. Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Mutcherson briefly showed up to a hearing via Zoom call from the Essex County jail and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge from Gloucester or Salem County on Nov. 15 due to a conflict of interest with Cumberland County Judge Demetrica Todd.

Investigators found that Brown and Willis picked up Mutcherson prior to the killing, and the three changed into dark clothing before driving a vehicle registered to Pimental to Mosley's home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton. Court documents said the three broke into the home and shot Mosley, who shot Mutcherson in the chest before dying.

Authorities said Mutcherson was taken to a hospital while Brown, Willis and Pimental worked to discard evidence of the home invasion and murder. Pimental was accused of driving the vehicle to Philadelphia to hide from police. Authorities have not said what alleged role Thomas had in the murder.

"This development is a testament to the relentless efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement. "We remain committed to seeking justice for Detective Sergeant Mosley and her family. The collaboration among all agencies has been crucial in bringing this case to light."