More News:

August 19, 2020

South Jersey detention officer suspended for 'shockingly insensitive' Facebook comment

Rome Smith, 49, wrote child shooting victim 'should've ducked'

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Corrections Facebook
Detention Officer Facebook Comment Google/Street View

Rome Smith, an employee at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeton, N.J. was suspended for posting an 'insensitive' comment on Facebook about Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old shooting victim. .

A Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center officer has been suspended for a Facebook comment he made about a 5-year-old shooting victim. 

Rome Smith, 49, commented Friday on the death of Cannon Hinnant, who was fatally shot while riding his bike in his North Carolina neighborhood on Aug. 9. 

Smith, who is Black, argued that people were being more sympathetic to Hinnant, who was white, than they are to Black victims of police brutality. 

"He should’ve ducked," Smith wrote in the post. "Y'all always trying to sneak diss and discredit a black person being killed innocently by police. Blame cannon’s parents for not watching him!"

Smith's social media accounts appear to have been disabled, NJ.com reported. A screenshot of his comment was posted on Twitter

Cumberland County officials confirmed the suspension to NBC News, issuing a statement that called the post "shockingly insensitive and racist in tone." 

"We will not tolerate county employees using social media to broadcast hateful messages," Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a statement. "This is not who we are and we intend to pursue the strongest actions available to us." 

Hinnant's neighbor, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. Sessoms' parents told the Associated Press that they believed their son was on drugs at the time of the shooting.

The Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center is located in Bridgeton.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Corrections Facebook South Jersey North Carolina New Jersey Suspensions Cumberland County Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carter Hart is Philly sports' MVP right now and it's not even close
Carter-Hart-Flyers_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Could Miles Sanders injury lead to Eagles finally bringing in a veteran backup at running back?
Miles-Sanders_082020_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved