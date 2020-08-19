Joe Biden celebrates Democratic presidential nomination at Delaware's Brandywine High School

Joe Biden celebrated his formal nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Tuesday with his wife, Jill, and grandchildren at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware.

The family appeared in the school's library — in the U.S. History section, no less — after delegates from 57 states and territories announced their support of the former vice president in a virtual roll call.



Jill Biden, who taught at the school in the early 1990s, delivered her marquee speech in Room 232 — her former classroom. She discussed her husband's traumatic past, citing the deaths of his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972, and the loss of his son, Beau, to cancer in 2015.

Biden's ability to rise above his grief makes him the best candidate for the presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

"How do you make a broken family whole?," Jill Biden asked. "The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding — and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith."