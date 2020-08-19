More News:

August 19, 2020

Joe Biden celebrates Democratic presidential nomination at Delaware's Brandywine High School

Jill Biden delivers speech from her former classroom

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Joe Biden
Joe Biden nomination PBSNewsHour/YouTube

Former Vice President Joe Biden received the Democratic Pary's official nomination as its presidential candidate Tuesday. Biden celebrated in the library of Brandywine High School, where his wife, Jill, taught in the early 1990s.

Joe Biden celebrated his formal nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Tuesday with his wife, Jill, and grandchildren at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware.

The family appeared in the school's library — in the U.S. History section, no less — after delegates from 57 states and territories announced their support of the former vice president in a virtual roll call. 

Jill Biden, who taught at the school in the early 1990s, delivered her marquee speech in Room 232 — her former classroom. She discussed her husband's traumatic past, citing the deaths of his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972, and the loss of his son, Beau, to cancer in 2015. 

Biden's ability to rise above his grief makes him the best candidate for the presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said. 

"How do you make a broken family whole?," Jill Biden asked. "The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding — and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith."

"Joe’s purpose has always driven him forward," she added. "His strength of will is unstoppable. And his faith is unshakable — because it’s not in politicians or political parties — or even himself. It’s in the providence of God. His faith is in you — in us."


The second night of the Democratic National Convention, hosted by actress Tracee Ellis Ross, also highlighted Biden's support among Republicans. 

Colin Powell, a retired general and former secretary of state under George W. Bush, endorsed Biden, saying he would "unite us" as president. Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, did not formally endorse Biden, but she talked positively of McCain's friendship with Biden. 

On Monday, Republican and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman also backed Biden. 


Delegates delivered their vote tallies in pre-recorded speeches during the virtual roll call. 

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey stood outside Biden's childhood home in Scranton. He delivered a heartfelt story of Biden's father losing his job when the Democratic nominee was just a child. Many working families are experiencing similar fears, Casey said.

"But Joe Biden has a plan to help them, and to help our country 'Build Back Better,' creating millions of good-paying jobs so more parents will be able to tell their kids what Joe’s dad said to him all those years ago, 'It's gonna be OK,'" Casey said. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave his remarks in front of Convention Hall in Asbury Park, praising the front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Biden secured 2,687 delegates, besting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who gained 1,073 delegates. He formally will accept the nomination Thursday. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Joe Biden Pennsylvania Democrats Democratic National Convention Phil Murphy Bob Casey Brandywine Delaware

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Three reasons — aside from Carter Hart — why Flyers beat Canadiens in Game 4
Flyers-Carter-Hart-Robert-Hagg_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Eagles practice notes, Day 2: Jalen Reagor's rare athleticism
Jalen-Reagor_081820_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved