CVS giving away free vacations, Super Bowl LVI tickets to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations

If you already received or plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine through CVS over the next six weeks, you're likely eligible to win one of over 1,000 prizes that the company is awarding to recipients.

Starting this Tuesday, CVS customers ages 18 and older who already received or who plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine through the company by July 10 can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

The purpose of the giveaways is to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations and reward customers who already are inoculated, the company said.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” CVS senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Kyu Rhee said. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Among the weekly drawings and grand prizes that are included are the following.

• 125 $500 giveaways and five grand-prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions.

•100 7-day cruises through Norwegian Cruise Lines for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more.

•A VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel and more through Procter & Gamble.

•250 coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products, such as Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s and St. Ives.

•A 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

•Five three night/four-day trips to Bermuda for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more.

•500 $100 gift cards for Hinge dates and a grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple.

•A VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other surprises.

•Six fully escorted smarTours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare.

•Five two-night weekend getaways through Wyndham with a platinum membership upgrade and a grand prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a diamond membership upgrade that is redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and rentals globally.

CVS said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in retail and long-term care settings. Vaccine appointments at retail locations across the Philly region can be made on the company's website.

CVS is just one of many businesses across the country that have offered incentives to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Philadelphia City Council is considering legislation that would incentivize COVID-19 vaccines by offering $50 utility credits towards residents' gas or water bills, as well as $50 gift certificates redeemable as the city sees fit.

The Department of Public Health would be required to set up a rebate voucher program to distribute the incentives. This would require participants to fill out a form that verifies their city residency and COVID-19 vaccination. The vouchers and gift certificates would be limited to one per person.

The incentive program would be capped at 100,000 people, meaning the program's total cost would not surpass $5 million.

"Operation Jersey Summer," the statewide public awareness campaign aimed at getting all eligible people who live, work and study in New Jersey vaccinated against COVID-19, began earlier this month as the state accelerated its reopening plans and eased most of its pandemic restrictions.

Among the incentives that the initiative was originally offering included free beer at 13 breweries across the state for residents who got their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in May, walk-in appointments at New Jersey's six mega vaccinations sites to eligible residents and the "Grateful for the Shot" campaign, which has allowed people to get vaccinated after attending religious services.

The state unveiled a slew of new incentives earlier this month, including free wine, free access to state parks and a chance to have dinner with Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy.

Anyone ages 12 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

More than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Philly, with over 687,000 residents fully vaccinated, according to the city.

Over 10.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania, with more than 4.6 million residents fully vaccinated, according to the state.

More than 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with over 4.2 million residents fully vaccinated, according to the state.