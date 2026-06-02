Delaware County Pride Festival to bring drag shows, live music and 130-plus vendors to Upper Darby

The Delaware County Pride Festival returns to Upper Darby on Saturday, June 13, for an afternoon of live entertainment, food, community connections and Pride Month celebrations.

Held in front of the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building, the free event is expected to draw visitors from across the Philadelphia region. More than 130 vendors will line the festival grounds, including LGBTQ+-owned businesses, artists, nonprofits and community organizations.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy drag performances, live music, ballroom dancing and DJ sets while exploring vendor booths and local resources. Food vendors serving a variety of cuisines will also be on site.

The festival is designed for all ages, with face painting, games and other family-friendly activities planned alongside the entertainment lineup.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.

Delaware County Pride Festival

Saturday, June 13 | 1-6 p.m.

In front of the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building

100 Garrett Rd.

Upper Darby, PA 19082

Free to attend

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