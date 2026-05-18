More Events:

May 18, 2026

Delco Horror Haven Film Festival returns with indie horror films from around the world

The June 14 event in Wilmington will include filmmaker Q&As, audience awards and two screening blocks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Film Horror
Delco Horror Haven Film Festival Krish Shah/Unsplash

The third Delco Horror Haven Film Festival will feature independent horror short films from filmmakers around the world on June 14 at The Screening Room 1313 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Horror fans can spend a day watching indie creature features, paranormal stories and other short horror films at the third Delco Horror Haven Film Festival in Wilmington.

The event will take place Sunday, June 14, at The Screening Room 1313. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The first screening block begins at noon, followed by a second block at 3:30 p.m.

The festival will showcase short films from filmmakers in Brazil, Iran, the United Kingdom and the United States. Filmmakers also will take part in post-screening Q&A sessions about the making of their projects.

The event will conclude with an awards presentation featuring audience awards for each screening block and a Best of the Fest award selected by the festival jury.

Movie snacks will be available at the theater, and additional food options can be found at The Chancery Market.

Tickets cost $15 per screening block. More information, schedules and tickets are available at Delco Horror Haven.

Delco Horror Haven is a nonprofit organization that supports independent filmmakers, authors, artists and horror creators through festivals, educational programs and community events.

Delco Horror Haven Film Festival

Sunday, June 14
The Screening Room 1313
1313 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
$15 per screening block

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Film Horror Wilmington Movies

Featured

Visit NJ - Sandy Hook

Find the NJ shore that matches your style
Limited - Free Library Spanish

8 ways to learn a new language with the Free Library

Just In

Must Read

Education

Two Philly charter schools were recommended for nonrenewal. Here’s what happens next

School district charter renewals

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Health News

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug via telehealth – at least for now

Abortion Supreme Court

Travel

Philly now has the nation's only airport halal and kosher food market

PHL airport kosher halal

Cycling

Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns this summer with fan fest, charity ride

Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved