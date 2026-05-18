Delco Horror Haven Film Festival returns with indie horror films from around the world

Horror fans can spend a day watching indie creature features, paranormal stories and other short horror films at the third Delco Horror Haven Film Festival in Wilmington.

The event will take place Sunday, June 14, at The Screening Room 1313. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The first screening block begins at noon, followed by a second block at 3:30 p.m.

The festival will showcase short films from filmmakers in Brazil, Iran, the United Kingdom and the United States. Filmmakers also will take part in post-screening Q&A sessions about the making of their projects.

The event will conclude with an awards presentation featuring audience awards for each screening block and a Best of the Fest award selected by the festival jury.

Movie snacks will be available at the theater, and additional food options can be found at The Chancery Market.

Tickets cost $15 per screening block. More information, schedules and tickets are available at Delco Horror Haven.

Delco Horror Haven is a nonprofit organization that supports independent filmmakers, authors, artists and horror creators through festivals, educational programs and community events.

Sunday, June 14

The Screening Room 1313

1313 N Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

$15 per screening block

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