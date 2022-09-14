DeVonta Smith teams up with sneaker company to release 'game-changing' NFT shoes

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith is setting his eyes on the future for his upcoming collaboration with a pioneering sneaker brand from Massachusetts.

Endstate has partnered with the NFL player to release a signature pair of shoes that will come with a non-fungible token. The NFT will be released first sometime this month and the sneakers will be shipped in December, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The shoes will be available in three colorways – kelly green, black and gold, and blue and pink. Each pair will have a near-field communication chip embedded in the tongue, which uses an encoding process to link to the virtual NFT.

The NFT will grant owners exclusive access to prizes, signed merchandise, Eagles game day perks and in-person events with Smith.

