Motorcyclist pleads guilty to smashing windshield, assaulting woman outside City Hall

The motorcyclist who was caught on video stomping through the rear windshield of a car occupied by a woman and her two children in Center City in October — and then allegedly threatened the woman with a gun — pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

Cody Heron, 27, of Frankford, was among a group of dirt bike and ATV riders who filled South Penn Square – the road that borders City Hall's south apron – at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 1. As cars idled at the traffic light, video captured Heron jumping on the rear windshield of a stopped car until the glass shattered into the back seat, where the kids were seated. As Heron got off the trunk, a gun could be seen falling from his waist to the ground.

Nikki Bullock, the mother inside the car, stepped out to confront Heron as he picked up the gun. The video shows him briefly pointing it at Bullock and then headbutting her with his helmet. Bullock can be seen shoving Heron off of his motorcycle after he got back on it to leave the scene. At the end of the video, Bullock walks away from her car, carrying one of her two children.

Bullock reported the incident to police in South Philadelphia, and authorities later became aware of the video circulating online.

Heron altered his social media accounts and posted photos of himself using a different name in an attempt to lead investigators astray, authorities said. Heron was identified by the police department's criminal intelligence unit and arrested three days after the alleged assault.

Bullock told NBC10 that she had been delivering food when Heron's motorcycle initially collided with her car. She said Heron jumped on her car after she confronted him about it.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Bentancur said Bullock and her family struggled with the fallout of the incident.

"This being all over the news and everywhere has really been tough," Bentancur said. "She told me that her children are having a lot of issues sleeping, just a lot of nightmares coming through with this incident."

During a pre-trial status hearing Wednesday, Heron pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

Officials described the gathering outside City Hall as an unauthorized motor "meet-up," saying those who participate in such gatherings are often seeking online clout.

"I want the motorists who plan these chaotic meet-ups for digital clicks and views – with no apparent regard for other drivers and passengers, including small children – to know that we and our law enforcement partners will use all tools to track you down and hold you accountable," said Bill Fritze, chief of the D.A.'s Gun Violence Task Force.