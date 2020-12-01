More Health:

December 01, 2020

A blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's is now available – but many experts remain wary

Test not yet FDA approved, but is already on sale

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Alzheimer's
New Alzheimer's blood test Hush Naidoo/Unsplash

A simple blood test is now available that can help doctor's diagnose Alzheimer's in their older patients. Results take 10 days.

A new blood test that may make it easier to detect markers of Alzheimer's disease is now on sale, but lack of evidence for its accuracy is concerning some health experts.

Approximately 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, according to the National Institute of Aging.

While an earlier diagnosis can't completely stop the disease, starting treatment early can delay the progression of symptoms so people can function on their own longer.

Alzheimer's disease is often difficult to diagnose, especially in the early stages of disease progression. A combination of physical exams, medical history review, cognitive testing, neurological exams, blood tests and brain imaging scans is usually needed to confirm a positive diagnosis.

The new blood test, developed by C2N Diagnostics, gives doctors another tool in their arsenal for diagnosing the disease, one that can easily be administered during an office visit. Results take 10 days.

To date, the most accurate way to detect buildup of beta-amyloid (a protein associated with Alzheimer's) in the brain was an expensive PET brain scan. Despite its effectiveness, the cost of the scan proved to be too prohibitive for many.

C2N Diagnostics' blood test measures two types of amyloid particles as well as a protein that reveals a person's genetic risk for the disease. These levels, along with other factors like patient age, are used to calculate a low, medium, or high likelihood of having amyloid buildup in the brain. 

While the company's founders, Drs. David Holtzman and Randall Bateman of Washington University School of Medicine, have published the amyloid research that led to the development of the test, the company hasn't yet published any data of its own on the test's accuracy.

They also have yet to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Still, C2N Diagnostics is able to sell the blood test under general commercial lab regulations.

WHAT HEALTH EXPERTS ARE SAYING

Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer's Association told the Associated Press that the organization won't endorse the test without FDA approval. She also called for more research to be completed in more diverse populations.

Dr. Eliezer Masliah, the Director of the Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute of Aging, said the preliminary findings are encouraging, but that the company needs to provide more detailed evidence of the test's accuracy.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TEST'S ACCURACY

Marketing materials for the blood test compare its accuracy to that of the PET brain scan. In a study not yet published, the test was as accurate as the PET scan in 92% of positive diagnoses and in 77% of negative ones.

C2N Diagnostics CEO Dr. Joel Braunstein said this doesn't mean the test wasn't accurate in the other 23% of negative cases, though: published research indicates that the blood test can detect amyloid buildup earlier than brain scans can.

The company plans to seek FDA approval and publish further results in the future. The test is suggested for people 60 and older who are having cognitive difficulties, not for general screening purposes.

The test costs $1,250 and isn't covered by insurance or Medicare. However, there are discounts available based on income, the company said.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Alzheimer's Philadelphia Brain Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pa. residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Eagles

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Family-Friendly

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is now open at the Delaware River waterfront
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved