More News:

February 07, 2025

New Jersey and 13 other states plan to sue DOGE over accessing personal data

Elon Musk's team was granted access to the U.S. Treasury's federal payment system, but it has been temporarily restricted.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Lawsuits
Doge lawsuit Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Department of Government Efficiency, an unofficial team within the Trump administration that's headed by Elon Musk, has inspired recent protests, including above at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and 13 other attorneys general plan to sue to block Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency staffers from accessing sensitive data.

The group said it would file a lawsuit to stop Musk's team from obtaining state bank account data and Americans' "personal private information" through the U.S. Department of the Treasury. DOGE, which is not a government department, received access to the Treasury's payments systems last week, the New York Times reported

MORE: SS United States will not leave Philly on Saturday. Plan to tow ocean liner postponed again.

Musk, who has tasked DOGE with identifying and eliminating "inefficient" government spending, recently suggested that Treasury officials should be denying federal payments. The Trump administration later agreed to temporarily restrict DOGE employees' access following a court agreement from a separate lawsuit.

The coalition of state attorneys general planning their own litigation argues that DOGE is not authorized to handle "our country's most sensitive data." 

“This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable," the attorneys general said in a statement. "DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on – payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs.

"In defense of our Constitution, our right to privacy, and the essential funding that individuals and communities nationwide are counting on, we will be filing a lawsuit to stop this injustice."

The attorneys general for Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, Rhode Island and Vermont are also part of the coalition. All 14 are Democrats.

Platkin's office did not immediately respond to request for comment on when the lawsuit would be filed.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Lawsuits New Jersey Matthew Platkin Treasury Elon Musk Data

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SS United States will not leave Philly on Saturday

SS United States delay

Sponsored

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Celebrities

Questlove wails and sweats through his 'Hot Ones' interview

Questlove Hot Ones

Healthy Eating

Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

NFL Food Commercials

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Super Bowl LIX

11925_EaglesRams_snow-offense-huddle-4664.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved