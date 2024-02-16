Donald Trump says he's attending Sneaker Con in Philly on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump is planning to be in Philadelphia on Saturday to attend Sneaker Con at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where his supporters expect him to give a speech in the afternoon.

In a post on his Truth Social account, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination said he's "looking forward" to making a 3 p.m. appearance at the annual event where sneakerheads buy and sell shoes and other streetwear.

The unusual announcement came just a short time after a New York judge ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in penalties to resolve a months' long civil fraud case related to his family's business empire. The ruling bars Trump and his sons from doing business in New York for three years. Trump said he plans to appeal the decision.

Sneaker Con travels to multiple U.S. cities and will bring together more than 350 vendors to trade, buy and sell footwear, including classic sneakers like Nike's original Air Jordan 1s. The event costs $30 to attend and runs from noon-7 p.m. On the website for Sneaker Con in Philly, organizers said to "look out for some special guests," but didn't mention Trump specifically. On Friday night, in response to buzz about Trump's announcement, Sneaker Con shared a statement on Instagram to promote the event, but again didn't name the former president.

On X, formerly Twitter, far-right Trump supporter and activist Jack Posobeic, who grew up in Norristown, said Trump will be the "keynote speaker" at Saturday's Sneaker Con.



The Convention Center didn't immediately respond to questions about Trump's appearance.



A Philadelphia police spokesperson said authorities are aware Trump will be in the city and will be "prepared to ensure the safety of all attendees and manage any potential disruptions effectively." The department did not share any information about security plans or possible road closures in Center City. Up to five inches of snow could fall in the city overnight Friday into Saturday, potentially complicating travel in the region. Trump said he plans to travel to Michigan for a campaign rally after his stop in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania will again be a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential race. Philadelphia has a heavily Democratic voter base, which helped President Joe Biden win Pennsylvania in 2020, but recent polls have shown Trump gaining ground among Black, Latino and young voters. Trump appeared in Harrisburg last week to speak at an event for the National Rifle Association, an audience more typical of his political backing. Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, giving him key electoral votes in his victory over Hillary Clinton.

Trump has had a combative relationship with Philadelphia in years past, including an infamous 2020 presidential debate during which he stated, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." His appearance in the city this weekend comes as he awaits the outcomes of additional court cases that could impact the direction of his campaign in the weeks and months to come.