Donovan McNabb to host NFL podcast on right-wing site OutKick

Donovan McNabb is launching a video podcast this week with OutKick, a FOX-owned sports website.

Beginning Tuesday, the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback will host "The 5 Spot With Donovan McNabb." New episodes of the NFL-focused show will be released every Tuesday and Friday. McNabb will analyze games and interview athletes and other people in the NFL with cohost Armando Salguero, an award-winning reporter, Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and Associated Press All-Pro voter.

OutKick was launched in 2011 by Clay Travis, an author, lawyer and regular FOX News contributor. OutKick describes itself as "questioning the consensus and exposing the destructive nature of 'woke' activism" and "the antidote to the mainstream sports media that often serves an elite, left-leaning minority." Travis and OutKick have gained attention for bashing ESPN's coverage of political and social issues.



“I’ve always been a fan of OutKick, and I’m excited to take the next step in my career off the field hosting 'The 5 Spot,'” McNabb said. “I look forward to providing my analysis of games every week and interviewing former players and coaches."

OutKick, which Business Insider called the "fastest growing sports site" earlier this year, was acquired by FOX Corporation in 2021. Travis stayed on as president and host of "OutKick the Show." The roster of podcast hosts includes conservative commentators like Tomi Lahren and former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling.



"I’m ecstatic to have (McNabb) as a teammate now and he will be a great addition to OutKick, where we are continuing to build a unique home for the most insightful personalities in sports media who are free to speak their minds," Travis said.

McNabb, who was inducted into the Eagles' Hall of Fame in 2013, has previously been a TV analyst with NFL Network, FOX Sports and ESPN. McNabb was fired from ESPN in 2018 following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations that stemmed from his time with NFL Network.

Last year, McNabb joined an ESPN roundtable with Jalen Hurts and Michael Vick to discuss their experiences as Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia.

Starting Tuesday, "The 5 Spot" will be available on OutKick's website and social media channels and on all major podcast platforms.

