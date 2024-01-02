More Events:

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month

Dry Vibes, a celebration of booze-free living, brings mocktails, wellness products and a reality TV star to Callowhill

Dry Vibes, a one-day festival for sober and sober-curious people, is coming to Philadelphia's Callowhill neighborhood. The booze-free event will feature a marketplace of wellness brands, mocktail tutorials and keynote speakers.

In a city as famously boozy as Philly, the concept of a "dry January" can be hard to envision. But for Philadelphians who are committing to an alcohol-free start to the new year, an upcoming event may make it easier to ride out the first few weeks.

Dry Vibes, a touring festival dedicated to sober and sober-curious lifestyles, comes to Philly Jan. 20. The one-day event promises a mix of alcohol-free mocktails, a marketplace of wellness-focused vendors and keynote speakers like journalist and author Hilary Sheinbaum. The event takes place at Location 215, a venue at 2nd and Spring Garden streets.

Also appearing at the event will be "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs and entrepreneur Lexi Barbuto, cofounders of the nonalcoholic beverage company Drink Soirée. Perhaps most importantly, Dry Vibes aims to offer something that can feel elusive to those dabbling in sobriety: a place to meet others doing the same and comfortably socialize without consuming alcohol.

Dry Vibes is a multicity event organized by the Gem Life Collective, an alcohol-free bottle shop and bar based in Pitman, New Jersey. The tour kick offs in Kansas City, Missouri Jan. 13 before heading to Philly and Houston.

From noon until 7 p.m., Dry Vibes Philadelphia attendees can try a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, learn how to make mocktails from professional mixologists, peruse products from wellness-focused brands, attend sobriety-focused panel discussions and step into what the festival’s Eventbrite page describes as a spiritual sanctuary that offers "moments of reflection and spiritual connection amid the bustling energy."

Tickets are available for $72.98. The event will be followed by a booze-free afterparty featuring music curated by Philly-based DJ Yolo Ono.

Dry January was started in 2013 by the British nonprofit Alcohol Change UK in an effort to encourage people to rethink their relationship with alcohol by abstaining from it for the first month of the new year. About 15% of Americans said they participated in Dry January in 2023, according to a poll conducted last year.

