Dumpling Fest will bring a self-guided food tour to Philly

Dumpling lovers can sample specialties from around the world during Dumpling Fest Philadelphia, a one-night food crawl through the city on Wednesday, July 22.

The self-guided event runs from 5-9 p.m. and lets attendees visit multiple restaurants throughout Philadelphia at their own pace by car or public transit. Along the way, they'll receive tasting plates that may include Chinese soup dumplings, Korean mandu, Nepalese momos, Indian kofta, Mexican tamales and other dumpling dishes.

Tickets start at $49 (through July 11) and increase as the event gets closer. Admission includes tasting plates at each participating restaurant. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Organizers will email ticket holders the list of participating restaurants, along with a map, menu and other event details, three to five days before the event.

Wednesday, July 22 | 5-9 p.m.

Participating restaurants

Philadelphia, PA

Tickets start at $49

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.