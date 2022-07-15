Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Defensive end

Over the next couple of weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the defensive ends.

Edge 1 2 3 DE Josh Sweat Derek Barnett

DE Brandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo

The depth chart:

Brandon Graham

In 2021, Graham tore his Achilles Week 2 against the 49ers, exposing the Eagles lack of depth at DE the rest of the season. Because his injury occurred in September, Graham should be good to go in plenty of time before the 2022 season. To be determined if the Achilles injury will hamper his explosiveness, but there's little doubt that he will do everything in his power to be in the best shape possible to play.

Graham turned 34 in April. To be determined what kind of effect such a serious injury will have on him at his age, on the field. Prior to the injury, he was still a good player, and he has become an invaluable leader off the field. For a guy who suffered a season-ending injury, he was spotted very frequently in and out of the building during the 2021 season, even stopping by on occasion to chat with reporters, and offer his opinions on the good and bad of the Eagles' season.

Graham played at a high level in 2020, and if he can return to anything close that level in 2022, he will provide a huge boost to the defensive line, though it's probably more realistic that he'll become more of a rotational type of D-lineman at this stage of his career.

Josh Sweat

Sweat had an outstanding training camp in 2021, earning a three-year extension worth $40 million (up to $42 million) after Week 1 of the regular season. He finished with 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was easily the Eagles' best pass rusher in 2021, though that was a low bar, despite often having to play the Brandon Graham role in Jonathan Gannon's defense, where he was not a great fit.



Sweat is talented and still growing as a pass rusher. I don't think he has hit his ceiling yet, and with Graham back in the fold, Sweat should get more opportunities at his more natural RDE spot in 2022. I expect that his numbers will continue to improve.



Derek Barnett

Barnett contributed as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, but in his first four seasons in the NFL (from 2017-2020), he had just 19.5 sacks, a number that fell short of reasonable expectations of a guy player 14th overall.

Some of Barnett's lack of production was attributed to injuries, as he missed 10 games in 2018, two games in 2019, and three games in 2020. He also probably wasn't 100 percent in many of the games he played those seasons.

In 2021, his first truly healthy season in years, Barnett had eight penalties and 2.5 sacks. He was expected to sign elsewhere after testing the open market this offseason, but he eventually signed back with the Eagles a two-year deal worth $14 million, a move that was not popular with the fan base.

Barnett has more ability than what he showed in 2021, but it's unrealistic to expect him to have a breakout season at this point in his career.

Tarron Jackson

After a shaky preseason as a rookie, Jackson appeared in every game, playing 253 snaps during the regular season, and 15 snaps in the playoffs. He totaled 18 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.



Assuming he shows he can at least eat up some occasional snaps, Jackson should be back on the roster this season as the fourth DE, as there isn't really anything in the way of competition for his spot at the moment.



Matt Leo

Leo is entering his third year in the NFL's International Player Pathway program, and does not count toward the Eagles' 90-man roster. Who will have the longer career with the Eagles: Jalen Reagor or Matt Leo?



