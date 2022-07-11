Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Tight end

Over the next three or so weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the tight ends.

Previous training camp previews

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver



TE1 TE2 TE3 TE4 TE5 TE6 TE7 Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Jack Stoll Tyree Jackson Richard Rodgers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Noah Togiai

The depth chart:

Dallas Goedert

After the Eagles traded Zach Ertz in 2021, Goedert averaged 4.3 catches for 64 yards per game in 11 games the rest of the season. Extrapolate that over a 17-game season and you get 73 catches for 1091 yards. As is, he had 56 catches for 830 yards and 4 TDs. Ertz is indisputably the best tight end in Eagles history, and yet, Goedert's first four years in the NFL aren't that far off from Ertz's. Similarly, Ertz played in Brent Celek's shadow for a bit before he became "the guy."

Eagles TEs Rec Yards YPC TD Zach Ertz (2013-2016) 247 2840 11.5 13 Dallas Goedert (2018-2021) 193 2295 11.9 16



It's Goedert's efficiency in 2021 that was particularly impressive. He averaged 10.9 yards per target on the season, which was fifth-best in the NFL among all players (min. 25 receptions), and first among tight ends.



Player Yards per target Deebo Samuel 11.6 Kendrick Bourne 11.4 Ja'Marr Chase 11.4 Tyler Lockett 11.0 Dallas Goedert 10.9



Here were the top 10 tight ends in that department:

Player Yards per target Dallas Goedert 10.9 Goerge Kittle 9.7 Kyle Pitts 9.3 Rob Gronkowski 9.0 David Njoku 9.0 Mark Andrews 8.9 Durham Smythe 8.7 Foster Moreau 8.5 Travis Kelce 8.4 Dawson Knox 8.3



Of course, Goedert is also a good blocker, and doesn't have any obvious holes in his overall game. With a quality receiving corps finally in place, Goedert may not get enough targets to break the 1000-yard pace he set after Ertz's departure last season, but when he gets his opportunities he should be able to capitalize with similar efficiency.

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. In 11 games for SMU in 2021, he caught 38 passes for 465 yards and 4 TDs. For his college career, part of which was with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Calaterra had 79 catches for 1102 yards and 13 TDs. He has good hands and body control, and runs good routes. A quick highlight reel:

Nick Sirianni ran his fair share of 2-TE sets in 2021, and his No. 2 TE (Jack Stoll) only had four receptions. With a much better receiving corps in 2022, we'll probably see fewer 2-TE sets, but the Eagles could still use a more well-rounded TE2 who can be a threat as a receiver. Calcaterra is a better receiver than Jack Stoll, but Stoll is a better blocker. We'll call Calcaterra and Stoll TE2a and TE2b.

Ultimately, whoever gets the most playing time at TE2 isn't likely to light up the stat sheet, as they'll be the fifth option on any given pass play. Calcaterra and Stoll will probably contribute on special teams as the upbacks on the kick return unit.



Jack Stoll

Stoll was an undrafted rookie free agent who made the roster and was active for 16 games in 2021, even getting the "don't rush back from your positive COVID test" treatment in advance of the Eagles' Week 18 practice squad game against the Cowboys. He played 345 snaps, almost solely as a blocker, as he only had 4 catches and 22 yards on 5 targets.

Stoll is a young player the Eagles like, but their TE2 should probably be producing more than 4 catches on the season. If he's going to see more time in the regular offense, Stoll must become a more viable receiver.

Tyree Jackson

Entering 2021 training camp, Jackson was thought of as an intriguing developmental player who was transitioning from quarterback to tight end. At 6'7, 249 pounds, Jackson has excellent size for the position, and athleticism to go along it with. However, being new to the position, it was expected that progress would come along slowly.

However, Jackson exceeded expectations, making several nice plays each day throughout camp, while showing surprisingly good hands and continuously improved route running, to the point where he was looking like a lock to make the team.

Unfortunately, Jackson injured his back (an 8-10 week injury) during joint practices against the Patriots. That left the Eagles with a difficult decision. They couldn't put him on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. It was too late for that, as players have to go on PUP before the start of training camp. If they put him on injured reserve before final cutdowns, he would be done for the season. Jackson would remain with the team, but he couldn't practice with them all year. They could also have him make the initial 53-man roster, and place him on short-term injured reserve thereafter, but that would mean the team would have to cut another player.

Because he proved to be such a promising player, and because the Eagles had hopes that he would contribute during the 2021 season, Jackson made the initial 53-man roster anyway. He missed the first eight games of the season.

Heading into Week 18, Jackson had 0 catches on 2 targets. Against Dallas in the practice squad game, he got his first NFL catch, which also happened to be a touchdown.

Unfortunately, he also tore an ACL in that game, and spent the 2022 offseason in rehab.

Jackson remains an intriguing player that the team will try to continue to develop, but he is highly likely to begin 2022 camp on the PUP list.

Richard Rodgers

Rodgers has been on and off the Eagles' roster repeatedly since 2018, and we probably haven't seen the last of him on the field during a game.

Rodgers is a player the Eagles can probably safely stash on the practice squad and call him up when needed.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

In 2021, a common thought among the Eagles' media and fan base was that the team should consider moving Arcega-Whiteside to tight end, given his decent size (at least for a wide receiver) and willingness to block. He stayed at wide receiver, but his role really wasn't much different from that of a tight end, as he transformed himself into a blue collar, lunch pail kind of guy who deserved some positive recognition for working hard on special teams and doing some of the dirty work as a blocker on offense.

This year, Arcega-Whiteside is "officially" a tight end. He played 170 snaps in the regular offense in 2021, again, mostly as a blocker. Nick Sirianni went as far as to call him an "enforcer" in that role. But he only had five targets. In the Week 18 practice squad game against the Cowboys, he reminded us why:

Arcega-Whiteside is in the final year of his rookie contract. His move to tight end is another chance to show something in training camp and yet again make the 53-man roster. He was on the bubble last camp, but after a good performance against the Jets in the Eagles' final preseason game, he stamped his ticket onto the roster. This year, the team is much deeper and landing a roster spot will be more difficult.

Noah Togiai

The Eagles signed Togiai as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, and he almost made the final 53-man roster. When the Eagles cut him, the Colts claimed him off of waivers, and he got some playing time early in his career in Indy.

However, after having almost no productivity (1 career target, 1 drop), the Colts released him in 2021, and the Eagles added him to their practice squad. He appeared in the meaningless Week 18 practice squad game and made two tackles.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader