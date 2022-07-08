Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Running back

Over the next three or so weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the running backs.

RB1 RB2 RB3 RB4 RB5 Miles Sanders Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott Jason Huntley Kennedy Brooks

The depth chart:

Miles Sanders

Sanders' first three years with the Eagles have been weird. As a prospect out of Penn State, there was little doubt that he would be a good runner, but that it would take some time for him to grow as a receiver and in pass protection.

In his rookie season in 2019, it was sort of the opposite, as he caught 50 passes for 509 yards and 3 TDs, and he was better as a blocker than expected, but struggled early on as a runner. As the season progressed, Sanders became a more efficient runner, and by the end of the season, he was a legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, having racked up over 1,300 yards from scrimmage.

In his second season in 2020, the Eagles hoped Sanders would put it all together, but he forgot how to catch the football, he regressed in pass protection, and he had some fumbling issues. As a runner, Sanders had three runs of at least 74 yards, and as a result, he finished with 5.3 yards per carry. Those three long runs all counted, of course, and we're not diminishing them in any way, but if you take those three runs away, Sanders averaged just under 4.0 yards per carry on the season.

In his third season in 2021, Sanders' long run on the season was "only" 38 yards, and he often left meat on the bone by hesitating instead of hitting the gas, or simply by not seeing holes that other Eagles backs were seeing. He finished with 0 total TDs (as a runner and receiver), and yet, he looked explosive at times and somehow managed to average a lofty 5.5 yards per carry even without the long runs.

There's little question that Sanders is the Eagles' most talented running back, but he has missed four games in each of the last two seasons due to injury and has been inconsistent when healthy.

Because of the roller coaster ride detailed above, Sanders has become a polarizing figure for Eagles fans. If he could put it all together like he seemed to be doing in the back half of his rookie season, a consistent Sanders would be a major problem for opposing defenses who will already have to deal with a stacked set of receivers in the passing game. We'll see.

Sanders is in the final year of his rookie contract, which might normally be motivating for a player looking to get paid. However, whatever you think of Sanders, he is not a delusional player who believes he is flawless. Throughout his Eagles career, Sanders has always been aware of — and acknowledged — his mistakes, and has worked at fixing them, which cannot be said for countless other players. The will is there. It just hasn't all come together yet for whatever reason. In other words, he has always tried hard, so I don't think financial motivation applies in his case.

As for 2022 training camp, it will probably look a lot like 2021 training camp, when Sanders put in a lot of extra reps catching the football either on the JUGS machine or from coaches.

Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell got just over 100 touches in the regular offense as a rookie. He had 68 carries for 291 yards (4.3 YPC) and 5 TDs as a runner, and he chipped in 33 catches on 50 targets for 253 yards and 1 TD as a receiver. He actually had the same number of receptions on the season as Jalen Reagor.

Gainwell often lined up in the slot, and Nick Sirianni would occasionally try to scheme up short throws to go his way, with mixed results. He was targeted five times in the playoffs against the Buccaneers. He caught all five targets for 49 yards and a TD, though it's worth noting that most of that was in garbage time.

It feels like Nick Sirianni wants a running back that he can line up as a receiver to exploit mismatches against linebackers, and he'd like to grow that role for Gainwell in the passing game in 2022. However, because the Eagles don't lack receivers who can make plays in the slot, they'll have to find the right balance between trying to exploit matchups vs. simply targeting their best receivers (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, etc.) no matter who is covering them.

Boston Scott

Scott was a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Eagles had to choose whether or not to offer a tender of $2,433,000. They opted not to tender him, and later re-signed him on a one year deal worth $1.75 million ($1.1 million guaranteed), plus incentives.

Scott seemed poised to have a role in the Eagles offense from the start of the 2021 season, but interestingly he didn't get a carry until Sanders left with an ankle injury against the Raiders Week 7.

He finished with 87 carries for 373 yards (4.3 YPC) and 7 TDs. He also had 13 catches for 83 yards. He's a player who has certainly had his moments as an Eagle, usually saving his best for the Giants.

Scott was effective during a four-game stretch that Sanders was on injured reserve. With both Sanders and Jordan Howard out against the Giants Week 12, Scott got his best opportunity of the season to produce, but with a six-point deficit near the end of regulation, he lost a fumble that killed one of the Eagles' final chances of winning the game.

Scott's $1.1 million guarantee makes him a good bet to make the roster again.

Jason Huntley

We took a deeper look at Huntley's 2021 season back in June.

If you'll recall, after spending pretty much the entirety of the 2021 season on the practice squad, Huntley got to play in the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Cowboys, and he showed some legitimate juice both as a runner and a kick returner. Here were his 14 touches in that game:

Heading into the Eagles' playoff game against the Buccaneers, there were some who were calling for Huntley to remain active in the playoffs if only for his kick return abilities, but he landed on the inactive list.



In 2021, the Eagles were the 30th ranked team on kick returns, according to DVOA. Opposing teams did not fear guys like Jalen Reagor, Kenny Gainwell, Quez Watkins, or Boston Scott, so they often opted to kick for hangtime and land the ball inside the 5, forcing a return, instead of trying to boot through the back of the end zone. This strategy worked, as non-Huntley returners averaged a paltry 17.6 yards per kick return.

In an extremely small sample size, Huntley had three returns for 84 yards, or 28.0 yards per return. The Eagles' average starting field position on Huntley's three returns was the 32 yard line. In college at New Mexico State, Huntley had 59 career kick return attempts, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt, with 5 TDs. He ran a 4.40 40 at his college pro day. He's probably the best kick returner on the team.

We currently have Huntley as the fourth running back on the Eagles' depth chart, and he could fall further if the team adds a big back to the rotation. He is a bubble player, but in my opinion one who should be given a real opportunity to make the roster. The Eagles haven't shown that they care all that much about kick returns, or Huntley would have been active against the Bucs in the playoffs. Maybe their acceptance of a non-threatening kick return game (relatively speaking) should change?



If not, Huntley is going to have to show more as a running back in the regular offense during training camp. In 2021 camp, Huntley broke off his share of nice runs. He'll have to be more consistent in the passing game, both as a receiver and in pass protection.

Kennedy Brooks

Brooks is an undrafted rookie free agent. In his three years at Oklahoma, he had an excellent yards per carry average.

Kennedy Brooks Rush Yards YPC TD 2018 119 1056 8.9 12 2019 155 1011 6.5 6 2020 (COVID opt-out) - - - - 2021 193 1253 6.3 13 TOTAL 472 3320 7.0 31

Of course, those numbers were no doubt helped by the Sooners' explosive offense. A highlight reel: Of course, those numbers were no doubt helped by the Sooners' explosive offense. A highlight reel:



Brooks doesn't have great speed or any obviously elite traits, but he has good vision, runs with patience, and when there are yards he should get, he typically gets them.

Brooks was thought of by many as a draftable player, but he undoubtedly faced heavy scrutiny by teams during the draft process as a result of a former girlfriend alleging "mental and physical abuse."

