Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 11: Don't make Jalen Carter mad

August 11, 2024
Day 11 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. Another low-key day, in just shells and shorts. Let's get right to the notes.
• Did not practice:
• There was some fun action in OL-DL 1-on-1's today:
• Jalen Carter was then a monster the rest of the day. He had a tackle for loss on the first play in 11-on-11's after the scuffle. He later a batted pass, and maybe (?) had a sack when he penetrated through the line and went to the ground but might've been able to grab Hurts' ankles (if he were allowed to touch the quarterback). He tackled Saquon Barkley for a short gain. Someone should just piss him off before every game.
• Tyler Steen pretty clearly isn't 100 percent. He went to the ground at one point during 11-on-11's, and struggled to get back to his feet. He can no doubt see that his grasp of the starting RG job is slipping away to Mekhi Becton, and may be trying to play through an injury to prevent that.
• Mekhi Becton puked on the first day of training camp, and he puked again today. On Day 1, I counted 10 heaves, mostly liquid. Today he heaved 4 or 5 times, and there were chunks. It was pretty gross. Becton said after practice that he had eaten eggs and bacon before practice. My official Eagles training camp vomit counter:
Mekhi Becton: 2
Everyone else (that I know of): 0
• 10 practices, still no INTs this summer from Jalen Hurts.
Hurts threw a lot of short passes today, with barely any hitting the ground. His slant game with A.J. Brown is firing on all cylinders. One on completed slant, Brown yelled "HELL NO!" to the defense, knowing that they've been unable to stop it all camp.
Hurts did express some frustration after a 4th and Goal play from the 8 that resulted in an incomplete pass to Brown in the corner of the end zone. Brown caught it but he was out of bounds. Hurts screamed a naughty word after the play. From my vantage point, it looked like a good throw. 🤷♂️
Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker:
🏈 Day 1: 👍
🏈 Day 2: 👍
🏈 Day 3: 👍
🏈 Day 4: 👎
🏈 Day 5: 👍
🏈 Day 6: 👍
🏈 Day 7: 👍
🏈 Day 8: 👍
🏈 Day 9: 👍
🏈 Day 10: 👍
🏈 Day 11: 👍
• Saquon Barkley dominated in RB-LB 1-on-1 drills a few practices ago, but today Zack Baun got the best of him twice today.
• A couple of under-the-radar players who have had good camps: DT Thomas Booker and S Tristin McCollum. Booker had a TFL today, and McCollum had a PBU. McCollum was also very active in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Ravens.
• There was a very fun close to practice, when Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff lined up some players for 1-on-1's in front of the whole team.
On one rep, rookie fifth-round wide receiver Ainias Smith faced off against undrafted rookie safety Andre' Sam. Smith got no separation at all, but Tanner McKee still fit a pass into Smith in a spot where he could have made the catch anyway, but he couldn't bring it in. The defensive players then mobbed Sam, with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson yelling three times at the top of his lungs about Smith, "He ain't done s*** all camp!" Oof. Brutal.
On the final rep during this end-of-practice competitive session, Johnny Wilson went 1-on-1 against Quinyon Mitchell, who tried to be physical with Wilson at the line of scrimmage. Wilson was able to beat Mitchell's press coverage and went deep. Will Grier floated a ball to give Wilson a chance to go up get it, but Wilson didn't even need the added loft as he was able to get a step on Mitchell and made the catch down the field to end the day. The offense then mobbed Wilson.
