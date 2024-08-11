Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 11: Don't make Jalen Carter mad

Day 11 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. Another low-key day, in just shells and shorts. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Shoulder TE Grant Calcaterra: Shoulder TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Abdomen WR Parris Campbell: Groin LB Oren Burks: Knee

Limited:

EDGE Patrick Johnson: Lower leg contusion LB Brandon Smith: Concussion S Mekhi Garner: Hamstring

• There was some fun action in OL-DL 1-on-1's today:

Bryce Huff had a really nice looking inside spin against Lane Johnson. He exploded out of his stance and charged up the field, and without any wasted motion he planted his foot in the ground, spun inside, kept his balance, and continued his rush at top speed. Unfortunately for Huff, Johnson cut him off and his rush went nowhere. It must be extraordinarily frustrating to be an edge rusher facing Johnson every day. Milton Williams has always had great athleticism, but his quickness feels like it's at another level this year. He dusted Landon Dickerson in their matchup. Prior to practice, Vic Fangio interestingly identified Williams as a guy who could also play some NT in relief of Jordan Davis. But the highlight was when Jalen Carter and Tyler Steen had words and had to be separated. Connor Barwin, who helps run 1-on-1 drills stepped in between Carter and Steen, and Carter swatted Barwin's hands down. The jawing continued as the linemen made their way over from the area where they have 1-on-1's to the main field where they have 11-on-11's.

• Jalen Carter was then a monster the rest of the day. He had a tackle for loss on the first play in 11-on-11's after the scuffle. He later a batted pass, and maybe (?) had a sack when he penetrated through the line and went to the ground but might've been able to grab Hurts' ankles (if he were allowed to touch the quarterback). He tackled Saquon Barkley for a short gain. Someone should just piss him off before every game.



• Tyler Steen pretty clearly isn't 100 percent. He went to the ground at one point during 11-on-11's, and struggled to get back to his feet. He can no doubt see that his grasp of the starting RG job is slipping away to Mekhi Becton, and may be trying to play through an injury to prevent that.

• Mekhi Becton puked on the first day of training camp, and he puked again today. On Day 1, I counted 10 heaves, mostly liquid. Today he heaved 4 or 5 times, and there were chunks. It was pretty gross. Becton said after practice that he had eaten eggs and bacon before practice. My official Eagles training camp vomit counter:



Mekhi Becton: 2

Everyone else (that I know of): 0

• 10 practices, still no INTs this summer from Jalen Hurts.





Hurts threw a lot of short passes today, with barely any hitting the ground. His slant game with A.J. Brown is firing on all cylinders. One on completed slant, Brown yelled "HELL NO!" to the defense, knowing that they've been unable to stop it all camp.

Hurts did express some frustration after a 4th and Goal play from the 8 that resulted in an incomplete pass to Brown in the corner of the end zone. Brown caught it but he was out of bounds. Hurts screamed a naughty word after the play. From my vantage point, it looked like a good throw. 🤷‍♂️

Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker: