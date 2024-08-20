Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 15: Jalen Hurts connects deep with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

Day 15 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

RG Tyler Steen: Ankle WR Johnny Wilson: Concussion WR John Ross: Concussion TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Abdomen S Caden Sterns: Knee OL Matt Hennessy: Back

• Coming off a right leg injury, starting RG Mekhi Becton was eased back in today as the first-team RG, with Brett Toth and Nick Gates filling in at times.

• Jalen Hurts has still not thrown an INT this camp. He has one more practice to go without throwing an INT for the entirety of training camp. Legitimately impressive.

Hurts' best throw of the day was a deep ball down the left sideline to A.J. Brown over Quinyon Mitchell. Perfect touch, perfect placement. Mitchell's coverage was pretty good on the play, too. It was just a better throw and catch. Brown celebrated by punting the football. It was a gross Shankopotomous that went like 5 yards. Earlier in camp, Brown attempted a PAT that was woefully short and waaaaay left. Brown can't kick a football. Hurts also connected with DeVonta Smith down the left sideline against Kelee Ringo. Smith leaped for the ball, contorted his body in mid-air and made a spectacular grab while also drawing a flag on Ringo for pass interference. Smith's best trait is his body control. Because it was on the far side of the field from where I was standing I couldn't tell if Smith stayed in bounds or not, but if so that was the catch of camp, in my opinion. Hurts also found Smith perfectly in stride over the middle with a chance for YAC after Smith beat Mitchell om an in-breaking route. Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker: 🏈 Day 1: 👍

🏈 Day 2: 👍

🏈 Day 3: 👍

🏈 Day 4: 👎

🏈 Day 5: 👍

🏈 Day 6: 👍

🏈 Day 7: 👍

🏈 Day 8: 👍

🏈 Day 9: 👍

🏈 Day 10: 👍

🏈 Day 11: 👍

🏈 Day 12: 👍

🏈 Day 13: 👍

🏈 Day 14: 👍

🏈 Day 15 👍 • Quinyon Mitchell got beaten through the air a couple times today, but his coverage aside I like his willingness to participate in the run game. He's physical and willing to mix it up at the line of scrimmage. He had a tackle for loss while darting through the big bodies from his slot corner spot.

