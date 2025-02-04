Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 1.0

On Tuesday morning, we published our first Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Yes, I'm aware the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. We can walk and chew gum, right?

Anyway, we'll also take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 31st/32nd overall.



T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

There has not been a lot of buzz for Sanders, but I thought his tape was outstanding. He’s really twitchy and would fit right in with the bevy of talented defensive linemen in Philly.

#JimmySays: I like Sanders and meant to profile him during our prospects series, but he fell through the cracks. He's a long and lean interior defensive lineman with good athleticism, as Jeremiah noted. First round is a little rich for my blood, though.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

GM Howie Roseman favors the trenches in Round 1, so don't be surprised if he finds another impact defensive tackle with the Eagles' first pick. Yes, it would be the third time in four years that he used a Day 1 selection at the position (Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis), and according to ESPN Research, we've seen a team do that only three times in the common draft era. But hey, if the Eagles are picking at No. 32, it means they won the Super Bowl and the strategy is working. Plus, Milton Williams is a free agent. Grant's instincts and ability to bat balls at the line of scrimmage would be welcomed in Philadelphia. Here's a wild card to watch, though. The Eagles need edge rushers, too, and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku could rise up draft boards this spring. He had 16.5 sacks this season.

#JimmySays: There's little question that the Eagles need more help on the interior of their defensive line. Carter is playing a ton of snaps, and the Eagles were fortunate that he stayed healthy this season. Their iDL depth wasn't really tested in 2024. As Kiper noted, Williams is a free agent, but also, the Eagles have a decision to make on Jordan Davis' fifth-year option.

JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

With Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham possibly moving on, the Eagles will be looking for reinforcements on the edges this offseason. Tuimoloau (6-4, 270) is a smart, alert player who plays the run well and also can get after the quarterback. In three College Football Playoff games this year, he has combined for 17 total pressures.

#JimmySays: Spoiler: There are a lot of DL projections to the Eagles. Dane's mock was a two-rounder. The second round pick was Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State. I do think that a versatile iOL is on the Eagles' draft menu, whether that's a guy who can start immediately at RG if Mekhi Becton leaves in free agency or a late-round depth guy.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (Bucky Brooks, NFL Network)

The Eagles believe in investing in the trenches on draft day. Harmon would add another super-sized athlete to a defensive line that is loaded with blue-chip talent.

JimmySays: Harmon had a breakout season at Oregon (5 sacks, 2 FF) after transferring from Michigan State. He's quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run, and his natural athleticism is going to eventually translate to better pass rush production. He makes sense at the back of Round 1.

Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today)

No one has to nudge Howie Roseman to fill out his pass rush, especially with Josh Sweat and Milton Williams potentially landing outsized deals elsewhere in free agency and Brandon Graham's future uncertain. With a physical and persistent approach, Scourton can be a spot contributor as part of a rotation early on as he continues to find his way.

#JimmySays: Scourton is primarily an edge defender, who can also play inside on obvious passing downs. Good size/agility combo, makes sense as a replacement for Brandon Graham.

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (Blake Brockermeyer, CBS)

Josh Simmons has a high ceiling with upper-body strength and athleticism, though he comes with technique concerns and is recovering from a knee injury. He's a fluid mover with excellent recovery ability and the power to dominate in the run game. If healthy, Simmons could become a key contributor on the Eagles' offensive line.

#JimmySays: Simmons was a starting RT at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State and becoming their starting LT. Obviously, he has left-right versatility and could serve as a swing tackle early in his career if the Eagles envision him as an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson. Great feet. Simmons is going to fall further than he should because of his ACL tear, and if the Eagles believe that he is enough of a value pick at 31/32, then they could finally pull the trigger on a "Lane apprentice" pick.

Simmons played guard in high school, so he does have some experience there, and could maybe compete for the starting RG job in the short-term if Mekhi Becton moves on in free agency?

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M (Max Chadwick, PFF)

It’s hard to poke any holes in Philadelphia’s roster right now; the Eagles look like the most complete team in football. They could stand to add another edge defender after Brandon Graham’s impending retirement, though, and while Stewart is a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect, it’s hard to find a better situation for him to reach his sky-high ceiling.

#JimmySays: The Eagles aren't afraid to use high picks on defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping stats, but Stewart's lack of production (4.5 sacks, 1 FF in 37 career games) is extreme. Interestingly, Kiper has Stewart going 15th overall, and Jeremiah has him going 23rd overall, so he is being thought of as a legit first-round prospect. I suppose the assumption is that he's going to destroy at the Combine?

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (Matthew Cannata, ProFootballNetwork)

Mike Green is a very dangerous presence off the edge. He possesses eye-popping burst and bend while also showcasing some impressive proactive pass-rushing moves, including a devastating Eurostep spin move he showed against Ohio State. However, Green’s pursuit speed doesn’t match the burst he shows off the line, and his lack of play strength leaves him engulfed by run blockers. Still, an early-career Yannick Ngakoue isn’t a far-off comparison for Green, and that type of production, although inconsistent, is incredibly valuable.

#JimmySays: This dude did a seven-round mock draft, with trades. It's February, man, pace yourself. 😂

Anyway, his other Eagles picks:

Round 2: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Round 3: Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Round 4: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Round 5: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Round 5: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon



The Eagles were robbed of one of their 5th round picks, and I'm thinking that they probably won't select two running backs within their first four picks, but I do like Grant as a swing tackle / possible Lane Johnson successor, and Green led the nation in sacks in 2024.

MORE: Jimmy's Eagles-only mock draft

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader