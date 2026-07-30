Eagles 2026 training camp practice notes, Day 2: The running backs found daylight

Day 2 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. It was another short practice and it was on the dreaded middle field, where it's harder to see the action. Let's just get right to the notes.

• The Eagles' rushing attack in 2024 was incredible. In 2025, not so much. On Day 2 of camp, it looked more like 2024 than 2025. Saquon Barkley ripped off a long run through the left side of the line. There was a big hole and he exploded through it.



Tank Bigsby also had a long run and just generally speaking has looked explosive through the first two days of camp. Like Barkley's long run, Bigsby's came with the first-team offense.

And late in the day, Elijah Mitchell also had a long run behind O-line backups.

To be clear, the Eagles were not in pads today, so there's no hitting the backs and certainly no tackling, but you still see the offensive line opening up holes for the backs to run through, and the backs taking advantage.

• Jalen Hurts had a shaky day. He threw very low to DeVonta Smith on a crosser that Smith was able to pluck inches off the ground while barely breaking stride. Great catch, but not a great throw. Hurts also underthrew Smith on a deep ball down the right sideline, and he was nearly picked by Riq Woolen on a pass intended for Hollywood Brown. To be fair, the Eagles first-team secondary is suffocating.

He did connect on a deep ball with Dontayvion Wicks down the left sideline on a play action boot. That was easily the play of the day, and earned Wicks Hero of the Day status.



We mentioned yesterday that Hurts connected with Darius Cooper on a diving catch down the seam. The Eagles posted that on social media today. I thought that was a good throw from my vantage point on the sideline, but the end zone view shows that it was even better than I originally thought.

• Cole Payton had a rough day. He threw three INTs. The first one wasn't his fault. It was a strike to Danny Gray, but the ball clanked off Gray's body and into the waiting arms of A.J. Epenesa. He was also picked by Chance Campbell deep down the field and by Keyshawn James-Newby in the flat.



Payton threw a couple of pretty touch passes on Wednesday, but Thursday wasn't his day.

This is also where I'll quickly note that I like Campbell's chances of making the team. He's a very good athlete and it shows up on the field.

• Yesterday we noted that 2025 fourth-round pick Ty Robinson isn't getting many reps, and was with the developmental players when he did. We failed to mention who the second-team interior defensive linemen are. Obviously the starters are Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. The next group is Byron Young, Ta'Quon Graham, and Gabe Hall.



Graham is actually a five-year vet who was a fifth-round pick in 2021. He has been a rotational guy with the Falcons his entire career. He has some good athleticism too.

• Jake Elliott is coming off two consecutive down years, so he's worth keeping an eye on in training camp this year. He was 6/7 on his kicks today:

7/30 33G 35G 38G 40 NG/WL 43G 43G 46G 6/7



• Here was the official injury report on the second day of practice:

Did not practice: None.

Limited participants: Still none.

Second-year OT Cameron Williams did get hurt during practice today. A cart came out for him, but he didn't hop on. He was able to slowly walk off the field to the medical tent. He'll likely be on the injury report in the Eagles' next practice on Saturday.