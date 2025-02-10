Eagles are favored to win next Super Bowl too

The streets haven't even been prepared for Friday's championship parade yet, but the Eagles are getting a ton of respect looking ahead to next season after their playoff domination and Super Bowl win, 40-22 over the Chiefs.

And why shouldn't they?

The underdogs for Super Bowl LIX are favored to win Super Bowl LX — at least according to most outlets. The Birds are +600 favorites via DraftKings, and the majority of other betting websites. ESPN Bet still likes the Chiefs, with the Eagles third at +700 behind them and the Ravens.

Exactly a year ago, on this date, the Eagles were +2000. Anyone who braved the chaos of their 2024 playoff collapse, the cries for Nick Sirianni to be fired and the offseason drama and uncertainty certainly earned their big payday.

The Eagles will return the vast majority of their team for next season, with a handful of free agents potentially leaving for a payday including Zack Baun, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton. But the youthful and ball-hawk defense will be mostly intact, and Jalen Hurts will return with all of his weapons and potentially all of his offensive line. Saquon Barkley will go for 2,000 yards again too — but with a bit less tread on his tires.

A big potential roadblock for the Eagles next season is their first-place schedule. A gauntlet of winning teams are on their ledger for 2025, as they'll play the Commanders twice, the Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers and Vikings away from home and the Lions, Broncos, Rams and Buccaneers in South Philly.

That is a whopping 10 playoff teams from this past January and it might make winning 14 games again a bit tough. Though it is worth noting, the Eagles did defeat the Rams, Packers, Commanders and Chiefs en route to their Super Bowl title. All four playoff teams will get rematches in 2025.

The Eagles will have a massive target on their backs in 2025, and the battle-tested roster will no doubt be tinkered with further by guru GM Howie Roseman.

Still, it's nice to get respect. And the Eagles left little doubt in New Orleans on Sunday.

