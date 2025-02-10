More Sports:

February 10, 2025

Eagles say Super Bowl parade will be on Friday

It'll be a Valentine's Day Super Bowl parade for the Eagles this time around.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1821.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Fans celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The celebration is just beginning across Philadelphia after the Eagles' Super Bowl throttling of the Chiefs. Following the dominant championship win, fans poured into the streets jubilantly across the city. They'll be back out in full force for the team's championship parade, which Eagles president Don Smolenski said on 94WIP will occur on Friday, Feb. 14

.

This isn't entirely surprising. The Eagles hinted that the parade would be on Friday on their social media channels following the Birds' win over Kansas City. While the parade for the Eagles' first Super Bowl win in Feb. 2018 was held on a Thursday, the inclement weather brewing throughout the area in the middle of this week makes a Friday parade more feasible for the team, the city and fans overall. 

While no official times have been given for this week, as a potential guide, that 2018 parade began around 11 a.m. in South Philadelphia before making its way to the Art Museum around 1 p.m. 

Even so, the party hasn't stopped in Philadelphia following this blowout win and likely won't after the parade comes and goes.

MORE: Final observations from Super Bowl win

