Eagles at Bills, Week 17: Live updates and open thread

The 10-5 Philadelphia Eagles have a new winning streak after wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. They'll have a stiffer test in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, starting linebacker Nakobe Dean, and starting rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. The Bills will be without DT Ed Oliver, TE Dalton Kincaid, and a couple of kickers. You can find the Eagles' and Bills' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Bills have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, as Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing, and Josh Allen leads all quarterbacks in rushing. However, their run defense stinks, as they are a bottom-five team in most pertinent rushing categories. The run game will be a huge factor in this game, in cold and wet conditions.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs. The Eagles clinched the NFC East last week, but they still have something to play for, as the 2 seed is still a possibility. Feel free to comment on the game below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader