More Sports:

September 21, 2020

Carson Wentz, Eagles didn't actually hear broadcast boos at the Linc

In blowout loss to the Rams, TV viewers were given a virtual chorus of disapproval

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Lincolin Financial Field
lincoln_financial_field_fan_cutouts_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Celebrity cutouts during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

Early in the second half of the Eagles' demoralizing 37-19 loss to the L.A. Rams on Sunday, it appeared as if Carson Wentz might lead the team on an improbable comeback.

On first-and-10, just outside the red zone, Wentz forced the ball into double coverage and got picked off in the end zone, killing the drive and the team's momentum.

Eagles fans at home were serenaded with boos on the FOX broadcast, one of several instances of loud disapproval during Sunday's game.

Since the end of the game, there's been some debate as to whether those boos were heard by the team at the empty Lincoln Financial Field.

In what was otherwise a miserable game to watch, the boos were a nice touch. But they were only heard by TV viewers, according to Sports Illustrated.

The NFL's in-game audio at empty stadiums doesn't work the same way as the MLB's broadcast protocol, which actually picks up fake crowd noise played on the speakers at the ballpark and includes it in the broadcast.

All NFL teams have been given an identical, looped audio file of crowd noise to be played at stadiums where fans aren't admitted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on the situation in the game, the volume can be cranked up to 70 decibels, but the track is required to be played any time the game clock is running.

While some of that stadium noise may be picked up by TV broadcasts, the networks are able to layer their own studio-generated crowd noise on top of it.

In other words, the boos heard on Sunday were the work of FOX engineers who recognize the signatures of a game at Lincoln Financial Field — specifically, a game in which the Eagles play like crap.

Of course, the boos are nothing compared to the week of criticism Wentz, Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman and the rest of the team are going to face until they hit the field against the 0-2 Bengals next Sunday. In Philadelphia, a win against Cincinnati naturally would be downplayed as a win against Cincinnati.

Next weekend's game, also at the Linc, will be broadcast by CBS. Maybe they'll have a different take on virtual Philadelphia's reactions to the Eagles.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Lincolin Financial Field Philadelphia Rams Carson Wentz Nfl

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A too early look at Eagles trade deadline candidates if they're sellers
092120FletcherCox

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' revamped defense leaving a lot to be desired so far
Jim-Schwartz_092120_KF

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Halloween

Families can go trick-or-treating at the Franklin Institute on Halloween weekend
Halloween at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved