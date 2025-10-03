Eagles-Broncos: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the Birds' bid to stay undefeated

The undefeated Eagles will face the 2-2 Denver Broncos this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are holding on at 4-0 as one of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams. The Broncos, meanwhile, might be at .500, but have been competitive and are just coming off a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles keep finding a way? Or will Bo Nix and the Broncos be the team to catch them?

Here's the PV staff's predictions for Week 5...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 5



Eagles (4-0) vs. Broncos (2-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 5 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 DEN +180

PHI -218 43.5 FanDuel PHI -4.5 DEN +180

PHI -215 44.5 BetRivers PHI -4.5 DEN +180

TB -230 43.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 DEN +185

PHI -225 44 ESPN BET PHI -4.5 DEN +175

PHI -210 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sept. 30

Jimmy Kempski (4-0)

Eagles 27, Broncos 26

As noted in our Eagles-Broncos preview, the Broncos are a rare team that poses a threat to the Eagles with their edge rushers, as Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have two of the best get-offs in the NFL. Behind their pass rush, the Broncos also have a solid secondary, led by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos have a strong run game behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and a second year quarterback in Bo Nix who isn't afraid to let it rip.

They're also a lot healthier than the Eagles.

This is yet another formidable opponent that the Eagles will be facing after a difficult first four games. But ultimately, the Eagles have won 20 of their last 21 games, with their only loss coming in a game in which Jalen Hurts was concussed in the first quarter. It's probably just not a good idea to pick against them, even if they have struggled for long stretches of games..

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Broncos

Evan Macy (3-1)

Eagles 30, Broncos 28

I think it'll be close, and I think the defense will make a key stop as the Eagles win but don't cover again. They'll be home, where they are typically successful, and they've proven they can do it in spurts.

The rest of the NFC is mediocre and the Eagles need to have a full 60-minute game to show they're not the best of a conference of average football teams. And while I don't see the Eagles going undefeated this season, nor do I think they can currently hang with the Bills, I am confident they'll be the better team against what could be their best test of the season Sunday.

Geoff Mosher (3-1)

Broncos 26, Eagles 16

It's not real smart to pick against the Eagles these days, but they're not going to run the table and there's only so many games they can win because of blocked field goals and fortunate breaks.

The Broncos aren't a better overall team, but they're a tougher-than-usual opponent for the Eagles because they have great pass rushers from edge to interior who can rush with discipline to keep Jalen Hurts from getting outside the pocket. Their secondary is excellent, too.

Also, Bo Nix's ability to duck and dodge pressure helps him create extra yardage with his legs or buy time to find receivers, which should cause problems for the Eagles' pass rush similar to how Hurts frustrates opposing defenses with his movement abilities.

Right now, the Eagles aren't playing confidently on offense, and we could hear the "boo birds" early at the Linc.

MORE: Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (2-2)

Broncos 27, Eagles 20

The way the Eagles have played the past few weeks, mainly with an offense that either stalls out or has to wake up and scramble to catch up, is them playing with fire.

They've kept finding ways to hold on and win, and all credit to them for it. But sooner or later, they're going to get burned, and the Broncos might actually be in the right place, right time to be the ones to do it.

The Eagles are still very talented, but their inability to get Saquon Barkley going and to get A.J. Brown the football is handcuffing them, and arguably very unnecessarily so.

The Broncos, meanwhile, they're good, just not quite on everyone's radar yet.

As their win Monday night against the Bengals showed, Bo Nix can throw some beautiful passes, J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey can beat you down in the run game, and especially of concern to what's been a weakening Eagles offensive line, Nik Bonitto can be a terror in the pass rush.

Look, I've been predicting that first Eagles loss for the past couple of weeks, and it hasn't happened yet. But they've been sloppy, and they've been getting away with it. The NFL adjusts fast. They won't for much longer unless they clean themselves up.

