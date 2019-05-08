More Sports:

May 08, 2019

Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Will the Eagles try to find a defensive end to replace the possibly outgoing Chris Long?

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles added five new draftees, as well as a bunch of undrafted free agents. They'll hit the Eagles' practice fields for the first time this Friday. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles add any players in the post-compensatory pick period of the offseason? Was this an effective draft for the Eagles? Is it concerning that they have only made 10 picks in the last two drafts? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have as rookies? Did the other NFC East teams do anything of note?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

