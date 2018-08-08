More Sports:

August 08, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles want another banner that looks like the one all the way on the right.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 11 practices into training camp, and will play their first preseason game on Thursday. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Carson Wentz going to start Week 1? How about the other injured guys? Who has looked good so far in camp? Who hasn't? What camp battles need to be decided over the next month? Are there any players who could still be dealt in a trade this offseason?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
