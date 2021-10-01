Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis

As always, the injury bug has hit the Philadelphia Eagles hard, as they have already lost Brandon Graham and Isaac Seumalo for the season. Brandon Brooks will also be out for a couple months, and Jordan Mailata will miss his second game with a knee sprain. On the plus side, the Eagles will be getting Rodney McLeod back on Sunday.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are healthy, relatively speaking. Here is the final Friday injury report, with analysis.

Out

• LT Jordan Mailata (knee): Mailata sprained his knee during practice prior to the Eagles' Week 3 game against the Cowboys. Andre Dillard filled in, and played well against a group of Cowboys pass rushers that did not test Dillard's ability to anchor against power rushes. If Chiefs RDE Frank Clark is able to play Sunday, he should be a much stiffer challenge for Dillard.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. His personality was no doubt very useful this offseason to a new and unestablished head coach like Nick Sirianni, and first-time defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Sirianni called Graham the "heart and soul" of the team.

Rookie Milton Williams started in pace of Graham against Dallas, but Graham's role in the defense was split among Williams, Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Sweat, and Derek Barnett.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. 2021 second-round pick Landon Dickerson filled in for Brooks at RG against the 49ers and Cowboys. He has not played well so far in Brooks' absense.



• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. He was replaced in the lineup by Nate Herbig, but the Eagles could shuffle things up a bit heading into Week 4. My bet is that Dickerson will move over the LG, and Jack Driscoll will fill in at RG.



• S K'Von Wallace (IR): Wallace separated his shoulder while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter against the Cowboys. He left the field and did not return. He'll be out at least three weeks on IR.



As noted above, McLeod will make his season debut on Sunday against the Chiefs.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll is on short-term IR with a pectoral injury. His practice window was activated this week, and he could rejoin the 53-man roster for the Eagles' matchup against the Chiefs, and possibly start.

• TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The injury did not require surgery, and his recovery period at the time was deemed by the team to be 8-10 weeks. That was six weeks ago, so (checks math) Jackson should be back 2-4 weeks from now.

• CB Josiah Scott (IR): Scott got hurt in the third preseason game against the Jets. Like Driscoll above, Scott's practice window was activated earlier this week.

Out

• CB Rashad Fenton: Fenton played in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020, starting three. He had 35 tackles, 1 INT, and 7 pass breakups.



Questionable

• DE Frank Clark: As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Clark would be a much stiffer test for Andre Dillard than anyone Dillard faced against the Cowboys.



• CB Charvarius Ward: Ward is a starting corner. If both he and Fenton cannot go, the Chiefs would likely have to play DeAndre Baker in their nickel package. Baker would be a player the Eagles should look to target.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• Willie Gay (IR): Gay was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2020. He played in all 16 games in 2020, starting 8. He had 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and 3 pass breakups.



• Kyle Long (PUP): Long, a three-time Pro Bowl guard and brother of Chris Long, retired after the 2019 season, unretired in March of 2021, signed with the Chiefs, injured his knee during OTAs, and landed on the PUP list.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader