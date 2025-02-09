Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX inactives, with analysis

February 09, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles listed 11 players on their injury report ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs listed three, and later added their punter.
Overall, both of these teams are very healthy heading into the NFL's final game of the season.
Here are the Eagles' and Chiefs' inactives, with analysis...
Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for the game.
• EDGE Bryce Huff: Huff was the Eagles' most expensive offseason acquisition, and his first year in Philly was a bust. Somehow it hasn't mattered. With Brandon Graham being elevated from IR to the 53-man roster, Huff is inactive.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson (swing tackle), Tyler Steen (swing guard), and Brett Toth (third center).
• OL Darian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for two games.
• WR Ainias Smith: Parris Campbell was added to the 53-man roster during the playoffs, so Smith is down.
• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.
• S Lewis Cine: The Eagles poached Cine off of the Bills' practice squad a few weeks ago, but if he contributes to the Eagles in some way that will be in 2025 and beyond.
• LB Nakobe Dean (IR): Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out. His season is over, and he will very likely miss time in 2025 as well. Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since been replaced in the lineup by Oren Burks, who has two forced fumbles in the playoffs.
• WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Covey had his 21-day practice window opened up two weeks ago, but was never activated. Cooper DeJean will return punts.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a knee injury (non-ACL), and said that he would be good to go for 2025.
• OL Nick Gates (IR): Gates was essentially the fourth center. He didn't really have a role on this team, so he went on IR when Brandon Graham was added to the 53-man roster.
MORE: Five things to watch when the Eagles have the ball
The Chiefs' inactives:
Our inactives for #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/qOWQBvLvLH— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2025
No surprises there.
• WR Rashee Rice: Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and 2 TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring.
• WR Mecole Hardman: Hardman averaged 10.2 yards per punt return in 2024, and was a reserve receiver. He made the winning catch in the Super Bowl against the 49ers last season.
• WR Skyy Moore: Moore is on IR with a core muscle injury. If you'll recall, he caught a TD pass in the Super Bowl against the Eagles during the 2022-2023 season. The Chiefs opened up his 21-day practice window to return from IR last week, but he was never activated.
MORE: Five things to watch when the Chiefs have the ball
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader