Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed 11 players on their injury report ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs listed three, and later added their punter.

Overall, both of these teams are very healthy heading into the NFL's final game of the season.

Here are the Eagles' and Chiefs' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for the game.

• EDGE Bryce Huff: Huff was the Eagles' most expensive offseason acquisition, and his first year in Philly was a bust. Somehow it hasn't mattered. With Brandon Graham being elevated from IR to the 53-man roster, Huff is inactive.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson (swing tackle), Tyler Steen (swing guard), and Brett Toth (third center).

• OL Darian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for two games.

• WR Ainias Smith: Parris Campbell was added to the 53-man roster during the playoffs, so Smith is down.

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

• S Lewis Cine: The Eagles poached Cine off of the Bills' practice squad a few weeks ago, but if he contributes to the Eagles in some way that will be in 2025 and beyond.