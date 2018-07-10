More Sports:

July 10, 2018

Eagles' Chris Long wants a mural in Philly for former teammate Beau Allen

Michael Tanenbaum
Farewell, Honey Beau Beau.

Watching NFL free agency take its toll on a Super Bowl winning team isn't always pleasant.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost some key contributors from last year's championship roster — Patrick Robinson, LeGarrette Blount, Vinny Curry, Trey Burton and yes, Beau Allen.

Nearly every dimension of the Eagles' 2017-18 season was worthy of high praise, but most football fans acknowledge that the team's pass rush was its most formidable asset. Allen didn't get a ton of playing time at defensive tackle over his four years with the Eagles, notching just 53 tackles and two sacks here before bolting to Tampa Bay this offseason.

In the locker room and among fans, there was a certain mythical dimension to the 327-lb. Minnesotan. There was his ridiculous Bumble profile, in which he appeared dressed as an elephant. There was his media week interview before the Super Bowl, in which Jason Kelce roasted him for being from Minnesota.

And then there was the heartfelt goodbye he posted on Instagram after signing with the Bucs.

There's only one thing to do with people like this in Philadelphia.

Yes, Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to support educational causes. If he wants to buy a Beau Allen mural in Philly, he should be able to do that without criticism. 

Long got some quick takers. 


And what does Beau Allen think about this?

This city has more than 4,000 murals. Let's give Allen the immortality he deserves, just like that raccoon eating a soft pretzel

Michael Tanenbaum
