Eagles clinch party open thread: Packers-Vikings, Sunday Night Football

January 02, 2022
Heading into the Week 17 slate of games, the Philadelphia Eagles needed three boxes checked to clinch a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs. They were as follows:
The Eagles did indeed beat Washington, and the 49ers beat the Texans. All that's left is for the Packers, who are still trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC, to beat the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
The Vikings will be without unvaccinated, COVID-positive starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Sean Mannion will start in his place. Feel free to comment on the game below.