January 02, 2022

Eagles clinch party open thread: Packers-Vikings, Sunday Night Football

The Birds will lock up a playoff spot with a Green Bay win over Minnesota, who is starting Sean Mannion at QB

By Jimmy Kempski
Whatever you think of Aaron Rodgers, if you're an Eagles fan he's your friend tonight.

Heading into the Week 17 slate of games, the Philadelphia Eagles needed three boxes checked to clinch a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs. They were as follows:

  1. The Eagles had to beat the Washington Football Team.
  2. The 49ers had to beat the Texans OR the Panthers had to beat the Saints.
  3. The Packers had to beat the Vikings.

The Eagles did indeed beat Washington, and the 49ers beat the Texans. All that's left is for the Packers, who are still trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC, to beat the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Vikings will be without unvaccinated, COVID-positive starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Sean Mannion will start in his place. Feel free to comment on the game below. 

Jimmy Kempski
