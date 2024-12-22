More Sports:

December 22, 2024

Eagles-Commanders Week 16 gameday open thread

Follow along and chat about the Eagles' Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
122124JatdenDanielsJalenHurts Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts

The 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to 11 games in their second of two yearly matchups against the Washington Commanders. If the Birds can take care of business, they will clinch the NFC East.

The Eagles have been mostly healthy this season, but the injury bug has hit them lately, with Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, and Ben VanSumeren all recently being placed on injured reserve. The Commanders are also relatively healthy, but they too have a few key players on injured reserve, like DT Jonathan Allen, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Noah Brown, and K Austin Seibert. You can see the Eagles-Commanders inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Commanders preview, the Commanders have a shaky run defense. They bottled up Saquon Barkley for a while in the first matchup before Barkley eventually popped a couple of long TD runs. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will try to slow down rookie phenom Jayden Daniels and his favorite receiver, Terry McLaurin.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

