Eagles-Commanders Week 16 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed nine players on their initial injury report (again, not including resting players).

Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis...

FB Khari Blasingame was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback, as usual.

• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will return punts.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • TE Dallas Goedert (IR): Goedert has 38 catches on 46 targets for 441 yards and 2 TDs this season. He doesn't have high volume stats, but he has been an efficient receiver when the ball has come his way, averaging 9.6 yards per target. Grant Calcaterra will start in Goedert's absence, and E.J. Jenkins was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. • EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. With Huff out, more opportunities have opened up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field. The Eagles opened Huff's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, but he was not activated for this game. While he is not the three-down player they hoped he'd be, he can still perhaps contribute in a positive way as a situational pass rusher at some point. • FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower-body injury during practice and landed on IR.

The Commanders' inactives:

Zach Ertz was questionable with a concussion, but he's good to go.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.