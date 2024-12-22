Eagles-Commanders Week 16 inactives, with analysis

December 22, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed nine players on their initial injury report (again, not including resting players).
Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis...
FB Khari Blasingame was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback, as usual.
• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will return punts.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.
• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.
• TE Dallas Goedert (IR): Goedert has 38 catches on 46 targets for 441 yards and 2 TDs this season. He doesn't have high volume stats, but he has been an efficient receiver when the ball has come his way, averaging 9.6 yards per target. Grant Calcaterra will start in Goedert's absence, and E.J. Jenkins was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.
• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. With Huff out, more opportunities have opened up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.
The Eagles opened Huff's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, but he was not activated for this game. While he is not the three-down player they hoped he'd be, he can still perhaps contribute in a positive way as a situational pass rusher at some point.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower-body injury during practice and landed on IR.
The Commanders' inactives:
Zach Ertz and Jeremy Chinn are good to go for the Commanders today vs. Philly.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2024
Washington's inactives:
DT Phidarian Mathis
G Chris Paul
CB Michael Davis
WR K.J. Osborn
QB Jeff Driskel
LB Dominique Hampton
Zach Ertz was questionable with a concussion, but he's good to go.
• DT Jonathan Allen: Allen has been one of the Commanders' best players over the last eight years, and always had good battles with the Eagles' interior offensive linemen. He tore a pectoral muscle in an October loss to the Ravens and was previously thought to be done for the season. However, he has apparently healed quickly, as the Commanders opened his 21-day window for return from IR on Wednesday. He could be playing again soon, but not against the Eagles this Sunday.
• RB Austin Ekeler: Ekeler is a complementary back at this stage of his career, but he has been a good role player for the Commanders this season. As a runner he has 74 carries, 355 yards (4.8 YPC), and 4 TDs. As a receiver, he has 33 catches on 39 targets for 346 yards (10.5 YPC, and a high 8.8 yards per target). He reminds me a little of what Darren Sproles gave the Eagles' offense when he was still healthy. He suffered a concussion serious enough to land on IR.
• WR Noah Brown: The Commanders signed Brown off the street after the Texans cut him this offseason. He has played in 11 games, starting 9. He has 35 catches on 56 targets for 453 yards (12.9 YPC) and 1 TD (the Hail Mary against the Bears). Brown suffered a kidney injury, and his season might be over.
• K Austin Seibert: Seibert is 27 of 30 on field goal attempts, 22 of 24 on PATs. Seibert missed a couple of games with a hip injury, came back and missed three kicks in a loss to the Cowboys before landing on IR. The Commanders signed Zane Gonzalez to replace him, but he missed two kicks in a win over the Titans, and has a left foot injury. Greg Joseph kicked for the Commanders against the Saints Week 15, and he was 2/3 on field goal attempts. The Commanders have some concerns in their kicking game.
