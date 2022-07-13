Could Eagles debut new black helmets against Texans on 'Thursday Night Football'?

The long, slow march to the Eagles' reprising their Kelly green look is still another season away, but the team will be experimenting a bit with its uniforms during the 2022-23 NFL season.

During the NFL owners meetings in March, it was revealed that Philadelphia will sport alternate black helmets at times during the upcoming season. It's part of the NFL's long-delayed approval of alternate helmet colors, which had been tied up for years over the league's previous insistence that players use only one helmet.

The Eagles have not shared any other information about their black helmets and which uniforms they'll accompany this season, but we could potentially have a hint about when they will appear.

The Houston Texans this week revealed their new "Battle Red" helmets, sharing a Ticketmaster link to their Nov. 3 home game against the Eagles on "Thursday Night Football."

It's possible the Eagles will bring out an alternate look for that game, as well, if they haven't already done so by that point in the season.

NFL rules give the choice of uniform colors to the home teams, who usually wear their primary team colors while the road team wears white or grey. It's unlikely, for example, that the Eagles would be able to go with an all-black look in Houston if the Texans are wearing red.

But last season, the Eagles debuted a new look during a handful of games — white tops, black bottoms. They did this on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Philadelphia could conceivably go with black helmets, white tops and black bottoms against the Texans this season.

"Thursday Night Football," which is moving to Amazon Prime this season, has shifted away from its hideous "color rush" era of past seasons, when teams wore their most obnoxious uniform combinations. The writing was on the wall in 2015 when the Buffalo Bills wore all red and the New York Jets wore all green, creating a nightmare for people with colorblindness.

The Eagles have five primetime games this season, including matchups with Minnesota (Week 2) and Dallas (Week 6) before they meet the Texans in Week 9. They'll play Washington at home the next week on "Monday Night Football." Two weeks later, they have the Packers at home on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12.

In other words, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Eagles to show off their black helmets on a big stage, or they could otherwise do so another week.

Some fans have mocked up their best guesses as to what the black helmets will look like this season, but we don't know whether they'll be all black and white, or if the wings will have some green mixed in.

Since the Texans have now revealed their alternate helmet, the Eagles may not be far behind.