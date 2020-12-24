Eagles vs. Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 16

Dallas Week feels a little more muted this time around, with the pandemic raging, the holidays here and both teams among the worst in football.

Still, the two storied franchises will renew their rivalry Sunday afternoon, with both teams hoping to stay alive for an NFC East title. A Washington loss (to the Panthers) paired with a win for either team keeps the victor in the running for a division championship.

For such a bad team, the Eagles carry a boatload of storylines with them into this game. Will Jalen Hurts continue to make a case that he's the quarterback of the future? Will the young receivers, like Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins keep flashing their talent? Will the banged up defense hang tough against a talented Cowboys passing attack?

And off the field, are we reaching the end of the Doug Pederson era in Philadelphia? How about Howie Roseman?

Before what is sure to be an eventful offseason arrives, there is still some football to be played. Here's what our writers have to say about the Birds' Week 16 matchup with the Cowboys...

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2020 RECORD: 8-5-1

PICK: Eagles 23, Cowboys 20

The Eagles have been favored in six games this season. They are 2-3-1 in those games, and only covered the spread once:

Week Opponent Line Result 1 At Football Team Eagles (-5.5) Loss, 27-17 2 Rams Eagles (-2) Loss, 37-19 3 Bengals Eagles (-5) Tie, 23-23 7 Giants Eagles (-5) Win, 22-21 8 Cowboys Eagles (-2.5) Win, 23-9 10 At Giants Eagles (-3.5) Loss, 27-17 16 At Cowboys Eagles (-2.5) ???



So that's somewhat alarming. In Week 16, they'll face a team that has had a similar season as themselves in the Dallas Cowboys. Similar how?

Talent was overrated before the start of the season. Lots of injuries at key positions. Each has their share of aging, declining, and/or underperforming players. Both teams have played better in recent weeks, after they were all but dead and buried.

There are significant matchup advantages for each team in this game:

• The Eagles' new offensive identity is their rushing attack behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, while the Cowboys' run defense has been atrocious this season. Also, the Eagles' edge rushers have favorable matchups against the Cowboys' backup offensive tackles.

• The Cowboys WR trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb should give the Eagles' injury-plagued secondary problems. Defensively, DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Matt Pryor is a significant advantage for the Cowboys, even with Lawrence not having lived up to the $21 million/year contract he signed in 2019.

During the Doug Pederson era, the Eagles have a combined record of 15-5 in the final quadrant of the season.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2-2 3-1 3-1 4-0 1-1



Even in down seasons, the Eagles have played their best team ball down the stretch.

Both teams are coming off a pair of encouraging performances. The Eagles beat the then 10-2 Saints, and nearly completed a comeback against the likely playoff-bound Cardinals. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have two straight wins in which they have scored at least 30 points, however, those performance came against the Brandon Allen-led Bengals and the Nick Mullens-led 49ers.

Both of these teams stink, but I guess I trust the Eagles' encouraging performances against good team more than I do the Cowboys' wins over the Bengals and Niners.

Evan Macy

2020 RECORD: 5-8-1

PICK: Eagles 31, Cowboys 21

The season sweep of the Cowboys is something right? I think Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts will collect yards and time of possession and keep the Dallas wideout from doing too much damage. I think the Eagles will win and hurt their draft position, as I fully expect the WFT to beat Carolina to clinch the NFC East.

Still, as a sportswriter in Philly, another solid performance from Hurts will make for plenty of post-Christmas debating as the offseason of doom approaches.

Matt Mullin

2020 RECORD: 7-6-1

PICK: Eagles 29, Cowboys 23

It’s win-or-go-home time for the Philadelphia Eagles. If they fail to beat the Cowboys on Sunday — or if Washington wins their matchup against the Panthers — the Birds will be officially eliminated from the division race. Of course, because the NFL flexed the Football Team’s game to 4 p.m., Philly won’t know the outcome until after their own game is played. Had the Washington game remained at 1, the Eagles outcome could’ve been impacted based on the Birds not having anything to play for — or, on the complete opposite of the spectrum, they could’ve suddenly controlled their own destiny. It’s weird how things work out like that.

Either way, they’ll now head in to Sunday’s matchup in Dallas with their postseason hopes still alive — and that’s a good thing for rookie Jalen Hurts, who will be getting his first taste of this NFC East rivalry. And with both teams still alive in the division race — more so than you’d expect from two teams with so few wins — neither side is likely to hold anything back.

Doug Pederson in a must-win game in December? With a backup quarterback? Making a late-season push for a playoff berth? I’ve seen this movie before. Give me the Birds to keep their season alive for one more week (assuming Washington does its part).

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck | Email | Stories

2020 RECORD: 8-5-1

PICK: Eagles 30, Cowboys 20

I look forward to having this sentence turned against me after the game this week, but Jalen Hurts has earned a bit of trust after his performances the last few weeks. Eagles win without much issue, setting up a potential donor die game in the final week. Joe Santoliquito @JSantoliquito | Stories

2020 RECORD: 9-4-1 PICK: Eagles 24, Cowboys 16

I never thought in my lifetime I would be talking about a crucial December game involving a 5-9 Dallas team playing the last-place 4-9-1 Eagles. How twisted is that? Through two games, Jalen Hurts has shown that he's able to play in this league. He's been fun to watch and it seems the team plays well around him. Dallas' porous defense won't stop him. The Cowboys have been a mess this whole season, even more so than the Eagles. Regardless of what happens, Hurts has been must-watch TV. He's building a resume and placing the Eagles in a precarious position of having to choose between Carson Wentz and Hurts after this season is finished. It's not a good position for either of them. I will say this about Wentz, after the Eagles' last gasp failed against Arizona last Sunday, Wentz was the first one to console Hurts, if anyone bothered to notice. MORE: Shander: If Hurts keeps winning, how can the Eagles go back to Wentz as starter? Eytan Shander @shandershow | Stories

2020 RECORD: 9-4-1 PICK: Eagles 28, Cowboys 24 This is the part of the season where we start to bet on momentum. The Eagles in the past have been a major let down but that changes on Sunday. Jalen Hurts has the team believing! Plus, the Cowboys can't stop anyone on the ground. I love the Eagles to win this game and push for a division title. Hurts plays well. Philadelphia talk radio explodes.

John McMullen @JFMcMullen | Stories

2020 RECORD: 7-6-1 PICK: Eagles 30, Cowboys 27 Everyone still has a chance in the NFC East heading into Week 16 with the Washington Football Team still having the inside track on the division crown although the calf injury to Alex Smith and the immaturity of Dwayne Haskins makes any projection model you want to invest in far murkier.



The Eagles, of course, need to win out, a scenario with baked-in losses for Dallas and the WFT, hope Washington also loses to the Panthers in Week 16 and the New York Giants lose one of their final two games.

With the NFL flexing WFT-Carolina into the late window the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will still have something to play for at kickoff and the only potential NFC East domino will involve the Giants being eliminated with a loss in Baltimore.

Much like the Eagles, Dallas had had a disappointing campaign but will present a much more difficult hurdle than the last time Philadelphia saw the Cowboys when rookie Ben DiNucci was under center. Veteran Andy Dalton isn't going to scare people but he's at least competent and can be more than that with receivers like Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Cee Dee Lamb making big plays down the field against a banged-up Philadelphia secondary.

Where the Eagles should have an advantage is in the running game especially now that dual-threat Jalen Hurts is at QB. The Cowboys are No. 32 in the league -- deal last -- in stopping the run, allowing 161.8 per game on the ground. Over his two starts Hurts has gashed much better defenses in New Orleans and Arizona for a combined 169 yards on just 29 carries. Add in a revitalized Miles Sanders, who has run for 179 yards on 31 carries since Hurts has taken over and there's your recipe for the win.

Running the football isn't Doug Pederson's default setting, of course, but it should be too easy and too effective to get lost in the wash. Add in Hurts' big-play ability throwing it while extending plays as a supplement and figure on the Eagles winning a shootout this time.



