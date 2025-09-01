Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for opening night

The countdown to that first game of the NFL season is down to just days, with all eyes on the Eagles.

Soon enough, the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles will take the field in front of what will be an electric Lincoln Financial Field crowd, with everyone looking to go on the run of a lifetime all over again.

Repeating in 2025 certainly won't be easy, though, and the first to stand in the Eagles' way is the rival Dallas Cowboys, with star QB Dak Prescott healthy and back under center again.

Will the Birds begin their attempt at a repeat on the right foot?

Here's the PV staff's picks for Week 1...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 1



Eagles (0-0) vs. Cowboys (0-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC/Peacock (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 1 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7.5 DAL +310

PHI -395 47.5 FanDuel PHI -7.5 DAL +315

PHI -400 47.5 BetRivers PHI -7.5 DAL +310

PHI -435 47 BetMGM PHI -7.5 DAL +300

PHI -375 47.5 ESPN BET PHI -7 DAL +250

PHI -300 46.5

*Lines as of Monday, Sept. 1

Jimmy Kempski

Eagles 30, Cowboys 16

The Eagles tend to start the season slowly, even if they have a 4-0 record Week 1 under Nick Sirianni. But they are just a far better team, and I can't imagine morale is super high at the moment in that Dallas locker room.

Evan Macy

Eagles 27, Cowboys 14

Dallas just strikes me as a total dumpster fire right now. I can’t believe the Micah Parsons trade. I still can’t get over it. Quinton Mitchell against CeeDee Lamb is a matchup I’m intrigued by, but besides that I think the Eagles are the better team across the board. It’s a dream scenario for week 1.

Geoff Mosher

Eagles 30, Cowboys 24

It feels like the NFL needed to make this a Week 1 game for the best chance of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott to start for their respective teams, which rarely happens when the Eagles and Cowboys meet. Prescott is 9-4 against the Eagles, with 24 TD passes and a 100.6 passer rating. He's been very good against NFC East teams in his career, and now he's got another weapon in George Pickens to complement CeeDee Lamb. He's also going against an Eagles defense that is replacing starters at about half its positions.

This game has the feel of a shootout, but the Eagles' offense is superior to the Dallas offense and the Dallas defense hasn't stopped the run since the turn of the century, so a high-scoring game would favor the defending Super Bowl champions. Also, Nick Sirianni doesn't lose season openers.

Nick Tricome

Eagles 30, Cowboys 13

Originally, I was banking on a slow and probably frustrating to watch first half, mostly stemming from Nick Sirianni's continued commitment toward not playing starters in the preseason.

I was expecting rust, and at least a strong enough game plan from Dallas to keep the Eagles out of sorts for maybe a quarter or two until Philly would put together a rally and pull away.

But then the Cowboys went and traded Micah Parsons just days before the season's start. That's just a total killer for Dallas, that I think ruins their Week 1 and their 2025 in general.

So now I see the Eagles picking what's left of the Cowboys' defense apart and running away with it. Dak Prescott with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens won't be anywhere near enough to compensate for it.

