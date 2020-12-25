Week 16 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys

It's Christmas, which is a nice distraction for many, away from the never-ending drama that has been the Eagles this season. But after all the presents have been opened and the food coma has been overcome, there is a pretty important football game to be played on Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Or perhaps not.

There are a lot of different ways Sunday could play out. But if the Eagles hope to make the postseason for the fourth straight year and become the first repeat NFC East champion since winning four straight from 2001-04, then it continues with them taking care of business against Dallas. Philly has a slight edge on paper (according to TheLines.com), and a win, paired with a Washington loss to Carolina, will put the Eagles in control of their NFC East fate.

And a loss of any kind will help them solidify a spot in the NFL draft's top 10.

So which outcome will manifest after the 4:25 contest on FOX? As we do every week, let's take a look at who the local and national media are picking to win in Dallas Week, Part 2...

• PhillyVoice staff: It was a clean sweep for our staff this week, with all seven of our writers voicing confidence in the Eagles to prevail in Week 16. Here's the reasoning behind why Matt Mullen is going green:



It’s win-or-go-home time for the Philadelphia Eagles. If they fail to beat the Cowboys on Sunday — or if Washington wins their matchup against the Panthers — the Birds will be officially eliminated from the division race. Of course, because the NFL flexed the Football Team’s game to 4 p.m., Philly won’t know the outcome until after their own game is played. Had the Washington game remained at 1, the Eagles outcome could’ve been impacted based on the Birds not having anything to play for — or, on the complete opposite of the spectrum, they could’ve suddenly controlled their own destiny. It’s weird how things work out like that. Either way, they’ll now head in to Sunday’s matchup in Dallas with their postseason hopes still alive — and that’s a good thing for rookie Jalen Hurts, who will be getting his first taste of this NFC East rivalry. And with both teams still alive in the division race — more so than you’d expect from two teams with so few wins — neither side is likely to hold anything back. Doug Pederson in a must-win game in December? With a backup quarterback? Making a late-season push for a playoff berth? I’ve seen this movie before. Give me the Birds to keep their season alive for one more week (assuming Washington does its part).

• Inquirer.com: Let's mix it up, because there is still a very good chance the Eagles falter. Three of the four Inquirer writers see the Eagles winning but not Jeff McLane, who pessimistically predicts the Eagles will lose by a single point, 31-30: The Eagles have been playing better football since Jalen Hurts took over at quarterback, but so, too, have the Cowboys over the last two weeks. Dallas didn’t exactly beat titans in victories over the Bengals and 49ers, but its offense has played with function now that Andy Dalton is back under center. The Cowboys defense is still pretty dreadful, and I’d imagine Hurts and Miles Sanders will be able to pile up some yards on the ground. But I think the Eagles secondary will be prime pickings for Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and the other Dallas receivers, even with cornerback Darius Slay back from a concussion. I see a shootout, one that could go either way, but with the experienced Dalton providing the edge down the stretch.

• NJ.com staff: Five of their six writers are picking the Eagles. Here's more from beat writer Mike Kaye, who's among those predicting an Eagles win.

The Cowboys have won two consecutive games, while the Eagles are trying to figure out what they have in Jalen Hurts. While the odds are stacked against another Eagles playoff run, Hurts should be able to torch the Cowboys as a runner and a passer. The Eagles’ defensive line should also have a fun afternoon. PICK: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20

• Bleeding Green Nation staff: All nine of their writers are going with the Eagles.



Both teams are somehow still alive in the NFC East. Jalen Hurts has provided the Eagles with some juice, and if nothing else has at least made them entertaining. Watching the Eagles for the first 13 weeks felt like a chore. They were one of the league’s most boring teams. The Cowboys could be without a number of defensive starters, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) in this one. I think Hurts moves the ball consistently here and leads the Eagles to victory.



• Bill Bender, Sporting News: Cowboys 26, Eagles 23

The Eagles and Cowboys might have losing records, but this game still has NFC playoff implications. Dallas has come alive with back-to-back victories, and Andy Dalton has played well in the Cowboys'last two victories. Jalen Hurts — a Houston native – is back in his home state. This will be a much more exciting matchup than the first one.

• Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

The Eagles' offense is humming with the running and passing of Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys cannot stop that dual threat and the traditional running of Miles Sanders. The Cowboys should get more good running from Tony Pollard, assuming Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is kept out of action, but they should face a healthier overall Eagles' defense than the one that went to Arizona in Week 15.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports