Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 15

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 15 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Most underrated star: DE Brandon Graham He finally received a Pro Bowl bid for the first time in his standout 11-year career. With two games to play, Graham sits at seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits. More than just a hero of Super Bowl LII, Graham has been a constant energy source for the team over the past decade-plus -- a role that took on even more importance in a year with no fans in the stands.

#JimmySays: As we noted earlier this morning, good for BG.



The comeback bid fell short against the Cardinals, but the Eagles have to be feeling great about what they've seen from ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ so far. The rookie ended his second career start 24-for-44 passing for 338 yards with 63 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in the 33-26 loss. That's monster production from any QB, let alone one who's supposed to be taking his first tentative steps into the world of professional football. As expected, Doug Pederson announced Monday that Hurts will remain the team's starter when the Eagles meet the Cowboys in a Week 16 elimination game for both teams. If Hurts continues to produce in the season's final weeks, it could very well seal Carson Wentz's departure from the team in the offseason. Change comes fast in the NFL.

#JimmySays: You'd never know that the Eagles are feeling great about Jalen Hurts watching Doug Pederson's press conferences.

The Eagles found something in Jalen Hurts, and it means one of two things: Either Carson Wentz was dragging a pretty competent offense down, or Hurts is a revelation. Neither is great for Wentz’s future in Philly.

#JimmySays: I'm not so sure it means exactly either of those two things, but I agree with the point that it's not great for Wentz.



If rookie QB Jalen Hurts wills Philadelphia to an unlikely division crown, fans will co-sign Carson Wentz's desire to skip town.

#JimmySays: You'd think. It's not completely in their control though, obviously.



If there was any doubt that the Philadelphia Eagles have a full-blown QB controversy on their hands, that was laid to rest Sunday in Arizona. Granted, the Eagles didn't get a win against the Cardinals. But for the second time in as many weeks, Jalen Hurts played well, finishing with 338 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.3... The problem for the Eagles now? Wentz's contract, which carries dead cap hits of $59.2 million in 2021 if they cut him and almost $34 million if they trade him before June 1. That's not happening.

#JimmySays: Correction there. It's almost $34 million if they trade him before March 19th, assuming the Eagles and Wentz don't delay the payout of a $10 million signing bonus due the third day of the new league year. Also, to definitively say "That's not happening" is silly. There are plenty of obstacles to getting a trade done with Wentz, but it's certainly possible.



And that's why we all need to read Jimmy Kempski's Carson Wentz offseason primer. 😉

Jalen Hurts looked good in his first start, a win. He looked great in Sunday’s loss. Hurts made many plays and kept the Eagles in the game with clutch plays. It’ll be fun to see him the rest of this season, before the offseason questions begin.

#JimmySays: Yep. At a minimum, the Eagles are at least watchable again.



They have to be excited about the way Jalen Hurts is playing. They might have their long-term answer, but it's a little early for that.

#JimmySays: CBS always bringing that 🔥 analysis.

#JimmySays: I figured it might be fun to track how that changed each week over the course of the season. Obviously, the Eagles aren't winning the Super Bowl.

After Week 1: 8th best odds After Week 2: 13th best odds After Week 3: 16th best odds After Week 4: 19th best odds After Week 5: 19th best odds After Week 6: 19th best odds After Week 7: 16th best odds After Week 8: 14th best odds After Week 9: 16th best odds After Week 10: 16th best odds After Week 11: 16th best odds After Week 12: 18th best odds After Week 13: 21st best odds After Week 14: 19th best odds After Week 15: 18th best odds

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader