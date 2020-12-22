More Sports:

December 22, 2020

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 15

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts by the benches during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. 

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 15 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

ESPN: 23rd

Most underrated star: DE Brandon Graham

He finally received a Pro Bowl bid for the first time in his standout 11-year career. With two games to play, Graham sits at seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits. More than just a hero of Super Bowl LII, Graham has been a constant energy source for the team over the past decade-plus -- a role that took on even more importance in a year with no fans in the stands.

#JimmySays: As we noted earlier this morning, good for BG.

NFL.com: 24th

The comeback bid fell short against the Cardinals, but the Eagles have to be feeling great about what they've seen from ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ so far. The rookie ended his second career start 24-for-44 passing for 338 yards with 63 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in the 33-26 loss. That's monster production from any QB, let alone one who's supposed to be taking his first tentative steps into the world of professional football. As expected, Doug Pederson announced Monday that Hurts will remain the team's starter when the Eagles meet the Cowboys in a Week 16 elimination game for both teams. If Hurts continues to produce in the season's final weeks, it could very well seal Carson Wentz's departure from the team in the offseason. Change comes fast in the NFL.

#JimmySays: You'd never know that the Eagles are feeling great about Jalen Hurts watching Doug Pederson's press conferences.

SportsIllustrated: 24th

The Eagles found something in Jalen Hurts, and it means one of two things: Either Carson Wentz was dragging a pretty competent offense down, or Hurts is a revelation. Neither is great for Wentz’s future in Philly.

#JimmySays: I'm not so sure it means exactly either of those two things, but I agree with the point that it's not great for Wentz.

USA Today: 23rd

If rookie QB Jalen Hurts wills Philadelphia to an unlikely division crown, fans will co-sign Carson Wentz's desire to skip town.

#JimmySays: You'd think. It's not completely in their control though, obviously.

b/r: 20th

If there was any doubt that the Philadelphia Eagles have a full-blown QB controversy on their hands, that was laid to rest Sunday in Arizona.

Granted, the Eagles didn't get a win against the Cardinals. But for the second time in as many weeks, Jalen Hurts played well, finishing with 338 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.3...

The problem for the Eagles now? Wentz's contract, which carries dead cap hits of $59.2 million in 2021 if they cut him and almost $34 million if they trade him before June 1.

That's not happening.

#JimmySays: Correction there. It's almost $34 million if they trade him before March 19th, assuming the Eagles and Wentz don't delay the payout of a $10 million signing bonus due the third day of the new league year. Also, to definitively say "That's not happening" is silly. There are plenty of obstacles to getting a trade done with Wentz, but it's certainly possible.

And that's why we all need to read Jimmy Kempski's Carson Wentz offseason primer. 😉

Yahoo: 22nd

Jalen Hurts looked good in his first start, a win. He looked great in Sunday’s loss. Hurts made many plays and kept the Eagles in the game with clutch plays. It’ll be fun to see him the rest of this season, before the offseason questions begin.

#JimmySays: Yep. At a minimum, the Eagles are at least watchable again.

CBS: 25th

They have to be excited about the way Jalen Hurts is playing. They might have their long-term answer, but it's a little early for that.

#JimmySays: CBS always bringing that 🔥 analysis.

TheLines.com: 18th best odds to win the Super Bowl

#JimmySays: I figured it might be fun to track how that changed each week over the course of the season. Obviously, the Eagles aren't winning the Super Bowl.

  1. After Week 1: 8th best odds
  2. After Week 2: 13th best odds
  3. After Week 3: 16th best odds
  4. After Week 4: 19th best odds
  5. After Week 5: 19th best odds
  6. After Week 6: 19th best odds
  7. After Week 7: 16th best odds
  8. After Week 8: 14th best odds
  9. After Week 9: 16th best odds
  10. After Week 10: 16th best odds
  11. After Week 11: 16th best odds
  12. After Week 12: 18th best odds
  13. After Week 13: 21st best odds
  14. After Week 14: 19th best odds
  15. After Week 15: 18th best odds

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved