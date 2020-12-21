Every NFL Week 16 betting line, playoff scenario, including Eagles vs. Cowboys

Whether you're getting revved up for your fantasy championship game, hoping your favorite NFL team can slide into the playoffs, or just a "gambling enthusiast" who needs to have a little skin in the game, there is a lot of important football to be played in Week 16.

There will be a true four-day weekend of NFL action ahead, with games on Friday (Christmas Day), Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It might be best to apologize to your wife or girlfriend in advance.

FIDAY NIGHT

Saints (-6.5) at Vikings

The weekend begins with a game with some playoff implications, as the Saints look to stay in the mix for a first round bye (they are trailing the Packers by one game), and the Vikings desperately look to keep their slim Wild Card chances alive.

SATURDAY EARLY

Buccaneers (-9) at Lions

A Saturday triple-header kicks off with the Bucs, looking to improve their playoff seeding, heading to Detroit to play the Lions, who are simply playing for pride. It's a game that will have a lot more interest for those still in fantasy leagues as the Bucs are more or less locked into one of the Wild Card slots in the NFC.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

49ers at Cardinals (-3.5)

San Francisco will try and act as a spoiler for their NFC West rivals, with Arizona currently clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot. Kyler Murray will be fresh off his 400+ yard 4 TD breakout against the Eagles in Week 15.

SATURDAY LATE

Dolphins (-2.5) at Raiders

In an almost identical scenario to the game preceding it, Miami will need to beat the Raiders — who at 7-7 are likely playing for pride — to stay in the AFC Wild Card picture and keep hold of the No. 7 and final slot.

SUNDAY EARLY

Bears (-7.5) at Jaguars

This game is far from interesting, with the Bears on the outside looking in at 7-7. But the Jags are now two losses away from the No. 1 overall pick. A win here for the Jags would be extremely damaging and could get the Jets off the hook for their shocking win over the Rams last week.

Colts at Steelers (-2.5)

Finally, a game with some juice on both sides. The Colts are tied with the Titans for the AFC South lead, but would lose a tie-breaker. They are playing for home field advantage and the division crown. The Steelers, on the other hand, will be looking to clinch the AFC North and potentially keep pressure on the Chiefs for the first round bye.

Giants at Ravens (-9.5)



The Ravens need to keep winning to catch the Dolphins for the final AFC playoff slot, while the Giants need to win out (and get a little help from Washington) to win the NFC East. Both teams have a ton to fight for in this one.

Panthers at Washington (-2)

The WFT controls its own destiny in the aforementioned NFC East, and wins over the Panthers, and Eagles next week, would lift them to a division crown.





Falcons at Chiefs (-10.5)

The Chiefs need to keep winning to clinch home field and a bye in the AFC playoffs. They'll be able to get a good tune up against a Falcons offense that knows how to move the ball in what should ultimately be a one-sided affair.

Browns (-9.5) at Jets

The Jets won last week, taking them out of position to pick first in the next NFL Draft. They should have an easier time losing against the Browns, who are in a tight battle for a playoff spot and can't afford not to take advantage of this favorable late-season match up.

Bengals at Texans (-8.5)

This one is completely meaningless, unless you are playing fantasy.

SUNDAY LATE

Broncos at Chargers (-3.5)

This game, too is completely meaningless, though it will pit two talented young teams with high hopes for 2021 against each other.

Eagles (-1.5) at Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys will be playing for their playoff lives, as a loss by either will eliminate them from NFC East playoff contention. The Eagles prevailed the first time these teams played — will rookie Jalen Hurts make it 2-for-2?

Rams at Seahawks (-2)

If Seattle wins this one, they lock up the NFC West. If the Rams do, they'll give themselves a chance to next week. The Rams still need a win to clinch a wild card berth as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Titans at Packers (-3.5)

The Titans are trying to fend off the Colts and win the AFC South. The Packers are trying to fend off the Saints and maintain a first round bye. This game has big time seeding implications.

MONDAY NIGHT

Bills (-6.5) at Patriots

The Bills have sewn up the AFC East and the Patriots have been eliminated. This game will have little impact on playoff seeding, but it could decide some fantasy football championships.

